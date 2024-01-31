The Big Picture Quentin Tarantino wrote full episodes for the fictional Bounty Law series in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, expanding it into its own project.

The episodes would follow the adventures of Jake Cahill, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie, in different cowboy adventures.

The development of the Bounty Law series has been delayed, but Tarantino still plans to direct the episodes in the future, potentially a couple of years from now.

The amount of unmade Quentin Tarantino projects is, frankly, staggering. Whether it be the Vega Brothers movie, the long-gestating Kill Bill Vol. 3, his cancelled Luke Cage movie from the '90s, or that rated-R Star Trek script that's been floating around, the very successful filmmaker hasn't been able to get every project of his off the ground. One of his more recent projects is actually tied to a film that was a huge hit. 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has gone on to become one of Tarantino's most widely celebrated films.

Within the general celebratory nature of Hollywood in Hollywood, you'll find a deep admiration for the Western TV shows that came out of the '50s and '60s. The chief among this movie's fictional series is Bounty Law, one starring Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton as Jake Cahill. Apparently, Tarantino had so much fun researching old-school Westerns that he ended up writing a few scripts for real Bounty Law episodes that he would soon make. The project was officially announced in 2020, but as of 2024, we are still waiting for the series.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Honors Western TV Series

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a movie that needs very little introduction. It's Tarantino's star-studded, widely-celebrated love letter to late '60s Hollywood starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Kurt Russell, to name a few. It captures the period in the town's history when many young filmmakers were coming into the fray, doing away with Old Hollywood, and forever changing the way that movies would be made. Tarantino personifies this through Rick Dalton, an aging television star who, quite simply, is grappling with the fact that he's becoming a "has been."

The film's 1969 setting captures Dalton playing typical villains of the week on various TV shows, but it wasn't long ago that he was the leading man in his own Western series — Bounty Law. Much like many real classic Western programs, Bounty Law is presented as a black-and-white series that follows a town sheriff who has to deal with the weekly Big Bad. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood doesn't give us too many glimpses of Bounty Law, but when it does, it looks like a whole lot of fun.

Quentin Tarantino Wrote Full Episodes of Rick Dalton's 'Bounty Law'

Tarantino allegedly had so much fun researching these classic shows and drumming up ideas for Bounty Law that it ended up ballooning into its own project of sorts. Initially, Tarantino just wrote a few episodes to help further flesh out what this series meant to Dalton's character. The thing is, Tarantino got so deep into writing Jake Cahill stories that these Bounty Law scripts were no longer just about servicing Dalton — they were purely telling the stories of Cahill!

That's right, each episode would follow Cahill on a different cowboy adventure. Whether Cahill would once again be played by Leonardo DiCaprio is yet to be seen. However, if you want to get a feel for how Tarantino might handle this kind of story, you can check out the standalone Lancer story that takes up a chapter of his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization. Everyone who has read that excerpt, or has seen Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, knows that Tarantino can crush a Western story. He explained to Deadline, "I’ve written five different episodes for a possible Bounty Law black-and-white half hour Western show. I can’t imagine Leonardo is going to want to do it. Cast somebody else? If he wants to do it that would be great. I’m not planning on that but I have an outline for about three other episodes." Tarantino further clarified the inspirations for Bounty Law, as well as the general approach for the show by saying,

"Where all this came from was, I ended up watching a bunch of Wanted: Dead or Alive, and The Rifleman, and Tales of Wells Fargo, these half-hour shows to get in the mindset of Bounty Law, the kind of show Rick was on. I’d liked them before, but I got really into them. The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour. You watch and think, wow, there’s a helluva lot of storytelling going on in 22 minutes. I thought, I wonder if I can do that? I ended up writing five half-hour episodes. So I’ll do them, and I will direct all of them."

Quentin Tarantino's Focus Might've Shifted to 'The Movie Critic'

Image via The Weinstein Company

Unfortunately, a few factors have seemed to keep Bounty Law at bay. In a 2021 interview, Tarantino explained the pandemic's hand in the delay by saying, "Everything shut down. I don’t want to do it, now, and I was working on the book, and I’m still working on my cinema book. But I have those episodes written. Sony, with Tom Rothman said, 'We’ll make that show if you want to do it.' It will probably be in a couple years from now, so we’ll see."

Quentin Tarantino's been keeping himself quite busy following Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He's released the novelization of the hit 2019 movie as well as Cinema Speculation, a nonfiction chronicle of important '70s movies. He also hosts The Video Archives Podcast with longtime friend Roger Avary, and of course, is gearing up for The Movie Critic, which will allegedly be his final movie. With that project sounding like it's next up on Tarantino's docket, it's almost safe to say that Bounty Law is a few years away at best.

