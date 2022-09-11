Quentin Tarantino is known as one of cinema’s best and most commercial filmmakers, one of the few auteurs on a very short list whose name alone is enough to draw out large crowds to see whatever his latest release is. As a writer and director, his voice is singular and among the most influential in the history of film, with his work having inspired an army of budding filmmakers to pick up a pen and camera. Having started out his career as a prospective young actor, Tarantino is no stranger to taking roles in his own films, most memorably as Madonna enthusiast Mr. Brown in his debut feature Reservoir Dogs, the gourmet coffee loving Jimmy in Pulp Fiction and the Australian slaver in Django Unchained. He even co-starred in Robert Rodriguez’s vampire western crime thriller From Dusk till Dawn alongside George Clooney. But the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director has also been known to making cameo appearances in the work of other filmmakers. Take a look below to see some of his most memorable but brief appearances in some of his contemporaries’ productions.

Sleep With Me (1994)

In a scene that's likely to have gotten a lot of hits on YouTube in light of the record shattering success of Top Gun: Maverick, Tarantino makes an appearance as a party guest named Sid in this love triangle themed romantic comedy. As Sid, Tarantino memorably espouses his theory that Tony Scott’s Top Gun is actually about a man’s struggle with his own sexuality, lewdly going into detail (in a way only Tarantino could) about how Tom Cruise’s Maverick is torn between being a heterosexual with Kelly McGillis or enjoying a homosexual lifestyle with his fellow fighter pilots. Needless to say, it is a theory that was not addressed in this year’s long-awaited sequel.

Desperado (1995)

Tarantino appears as a dirty joke telling bar patron in Robert Rodriguez’s south of the border revenge epic, which stars Antonio Banderas as a former mariachi singer who carries a guitar case full of guns and is seeking vengeance against the violent drug lord who killed his lover. Salma Hayek stars alongside Banderas as the other half of one of cinemas most beautiful couples. In Tarantino’s scene, he orders a warm beer in a Mexican dive bar owned by Cheech Marin’s character, and promptly dives into a long-winded joke about a bar patron making a gross, bodily fluid related bet with a bartender. It is soon revealed that Tarantino’s character is there to make some kind of drug deal and is taken to the back where he is unceremoniously shot in the head once Banderas arrives and begins causing havoc. Desperado is a down and dirty revenge thriller that features several memorable action set pieces and a stellar cast that includes the likes of Steve Buscemi and Danny Trejo.

Girl 6 (1996)

This Spike Lee joint follows an aspiring actress (Theresa Randle) who becomes disillusioned with the film industry and turns to working on a phone sex line as a way to make ends meet. Tarantino appears in the film as a director holding auditions for a film in which he needs a woman to be topless. Although Tarantino worked with Lee on this film, the two have since fallen out after Lee called out Tarantino’s heavy use of the N word in his films and his feeling that Tarantino didn’t have the right to tell a story set in the antebellum South with Django Unchained.

Little Nicky (2000)

In this comedy, Adam Sandler stars as the timid, youngest son of the devil (Harvey Keitel) who is sent up to Earth in order to find and bring home his devious brothers Adrian (Rhys Ifans) and Cassius (Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr.) after they escape from Hell and cause havoc on the planet. Tarantino makes a recurring cameo as a blind and devout Deacon who can sense the presence of evil when he comes into contact with Nicky. Through the film he endures a series of pratfalls and comical injuries. On a side note, Tarantino had originally wanted to cast Sandler in the part of the Bear Jew in Inglourious Basterds, but the role eventually went to horror filmmaker Eli Roth when Sandler was unavailable.

The Muppets Wizard of Oz (2005)

Even Quentin Tarantino couldn’t turn down the chance to work with the Kermit the Frog. In the Muppets’ retelling of the classic film The Wizard of Oz, Tarantino appears as a version of himself pitching Kermit on his vision for a Muppets Wizard of Oz which, of course, is filled with excessive violence and kung fu. The film came out not long after the Kill Bill films so naturally Tarantino is waving a samurai sword around the boardroom as he excitedly tells Kermit about his take on the film.

Sukiyaki Western Django (2007)

In Takashi Miike’s surreal take on the spaghetti western genre, Tarantino stars in the opening sequence as an Eastwood-esque gunslinger who we see cut a bird’s egg out of a snake before blowing away a crew of black-clad outlaws. The film came out five years before Tarantino would make his own first western, a genre which he has always loved and inspired him to become a filmmaker in the first place.

Planet Terror (2007)

Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez collaborated once again for their Grindhouse double feature, which included their films Death Proof and Planet Terror, respectively. In Rodriguez’s zombie apocalypse inspired effort Planet Terror, Tarantino assists his friend by making cameo appearances as both an evil military figure and as one of the zombie-like creatures, in what is essentially an extra part. Rodriguez and Tarantino have worked together several times, including the aforementioned Desperado cameo, starring in From Dusk till Dawn and Tarantino guest directing a scene in Rodriguez and Frank Miller’s Sin City adaptation. The Grindhouse extravaganza also included a selection of fake trailers made in the 1970s grindhouse style by filmmakers such as Edgar Wright, Rob Zombie, Jason Eisener and Eli Roth, which lead to the feature length productions of Hobo with a Shot Gun and Rodriguez’s Machete.