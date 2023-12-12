The Big Picture Quentin Tarantino wanted to adapt Ian Fleming's Casino Royale in the '90s, but the rights were owned by the Broccoli family.

Tarantino envisioned a 60s-set, one-off Bond film with Pierce Brosnan as James Bond.

The Broccoli family made a deal with the Fleming estate, leading Tarantino to scrap the project and focus on Jackie Brown instead.

With Quentin Tarantino preparing to close out his filmography with the upcoming The Movie Critic, it's interesting to research his unmade Star Trek movie, Kill Bill: Volume 3, or any of the other films he suggested making at one time or another. In fact, there was one franchise film Tarantino hoped to make in the mid-90s that did eventually get made, even if he wasn't the one to write and direct it. After writing about the "royale with cheese" in 1992's Pulp Fiction, Tarantino wanted to adapt a specific novel and turned his attention to a different "royale."

Ian Fleming's debut James Bond novel Casino Royale was one of the few Fleming works not owned by rights holder Albert R. Broccoli or his daughter Barbara Broccoli at the time. This was also the case in 1967 when David Niven and Peter Sellers starred in their own parody version Casino Royale too. To capitalize on this, Tarantino took a similar approach by going directly to the Ian Fleming estate for the film rights to the novel.

Quentin Tarantino's 'Casino Royale' Would Have Been Set in the 1960s

Eon Productions and its mission to monopolize James Bond movies is a long and interesting story itself. Focusing on just Casino Royale though, the property was owned by Howard Hawks’ partner Harry Saltzman for a period, during which, Hawks planned on direct it with Cary Grant in the role of Bond. As a scholar of movies that never came to be himself, Tarantino cited this as an inspiration for his version. In the spirit of Grant and Alfred Hitchcock's pseudo-Bond movie North by Northwest, as well as the original Sean Connery Bond movies, Tarantino's Casino Royale "would’ve taken place in the '60s and wasn’t about a series of Bond movies," meaning it would have been a one-off story.

But given that this production would have taken place in the mid-90s, who would have played James Bond in Tarantino's Casino Royale? He told Jonathan Ross,"If I would have done it though, I wouldn't have done it with Daniel Craig. I would have done it with Pierce Brosnan." Tarantino called the Irish actor "a very legitimate Bond" despite the fact that he "didn't care for the movies they put him in." This was part of Tarantino's interview with Empire in which he ranked his favorite Bond actors: "Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, then just a little under him, Roger Moore. And then everybody else." Despite Brosnan already playing the character in a contemporary setting at the time, this casting would have been unrelated to the canon of the Eon Productions films.

Why Didn't Brosnan and Tarantino's 'Casino Royale' Get Made?

Working with Miramax at the time, Tarantino reached out to Ian Fleming's estate directly, under the understanding that they still owned the rights to Casino Royale. "That’s what I wanted to do after Pulp Fiction," he told Deadline. "But then it turned out that the Broccolis three years earlier figured out somebody was going to try to do what I did. And so what they did is they just made a blanket deal with the Fleming estate and said that: 'We have the movie rights to everything he’s ever written. [...] If anybody wants to make a movie out of it, they got to come to us.'"

Deflated, Tarantino scrapped the project and turned his attention to adapting a different action novel. His third film became 1997's Jackie Brown, an adaptation of Elmore Leonard's Rum Punch. The project gave Tarantino the opportunity to accomplish many of the aims he originally had for Casino Royale. Not only was it his first book-to-screen adaptation, but it also saw him create a one-off story from an author's franchise universe. Michael Keaton was so good in the role of Ray Nicolette that he reprized the role in Steven Sodobergh's Out of Sight. Jackie Brown also gave Tarantino the opportunity to cast his star Pam Grier in a role worthy of her talents, similarly to how he planned on utilizing Brosnan.

We Have Quentin Tarantino To Thank For 2006's 'Casino Royale'

On the Jonathan Ross Show, Tarantino expanded on his rivalry with the Broccoli family. "I said that I wanted to do Casino Royale. They were already on record as saying the movie was unfilmable. But then, after I said it and talked about it a little bit, then the big thing on all the internets was 'that was what the fans wanted to see.' That's when they [thought], 'Oh, maybe it's not so unfilmable now.'" Regardless of the full behind-the-scenes story, in Tarantino's eyes, it was his attempts at making Casino Royale and the ensuing online fan reaction, that led to the Broccolis finally creating what is arguably the best Bond film ever.

