There's no one quite like Quentin Tarantino; his dedication and love for cinema have gifted the world of film some of the most iconic films. Unafraid to explore and blend genres, he has become a true storyteller.

Aside from his artful manipulation of non-linear storytelling and masterful cinematography, Tarantino has created a legacy with his range of characters. His fascinations with having deep and well-rounded characters make it hard to narrow down which ones come out on top, but plenty stand out.

12 Zoë Bell — 'Death Proof' (2007)

Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof follows a group of carefree Austin women enjoying a night of drinking, smoking, and teasing the men around them. But lurking in the shadows—or rather, behind the wheel—is Stuntman Mike (Kurt Russell), a grizzled relic of Hollywood's past with a dark secret. His weapon of choice? A reinforced muscle car that he uses to turn innocent road trips into high-speed nightmares.

Tarantino's go-to stunt woman, Zoë Bell, plays herself in the female revenge film. Her fearless attitude is a fine addition to Tarantino's list of strong female characters. Her talent is given the spotlight, seen in her incredible stunt, the "Ships' Mast," where she is hanging with one hand on the hood of a speeding car. All the female characters in this film are incredible, but Zoë Bell stands out.