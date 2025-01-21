Quentin Tarantino makes films that are distinctly his own, largely by taking influence from so many different sources and blending them into unique cinematic smoothies. He clearly showed an appreciation for Westerns long before making any film that could specifically be called a Western (the first was 2012’s Django Unchained, followed by 2015’s The Hateful Eight). His love of grindhouse cinema can be found most obviously in Death Proof, he put his own spin on the war genre with Inglourious Basterds, and then he made a hangout/dramedy/alternate history film with the relaxed and effortlessly cool Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Some of those films have criminal characters or crime elements, but can’t entirely be called crime movies in the traditional sense. His other five movies (or four, depending on whether you want to split Kill Bill; for present purposes, it has been divided) are more easily definable as crime movies. Funnily enough, those five movies also stand as the first five he made and released. They're all fantastic, which makes ranking them difficult, if not an act of outright futility, but here goes nothing…

5 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Starring: Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen

Image via Miramax Films

See, things are difficult right from the get-go, because calling Reservoir Dogs the “worst” of Quentin Tarantino’s core five crime movies just feels rotten, since it’s an incredible film and perhaps one of the most inventive/gripping heist movies of all time. It’s the kind of movie that does a lot with a little, because, for the most part, Reservoir Dogs only focuses on a small number of characters and keeps a good chunk of its action to the one location. Hell, the central heist isn't even seen, with Reservoir Dogs instead focusing on the disastrous aftermath, also using non-chronological storytelling to detail the lead-up to the heist.

It's cleverly done, sharply written, and has some pretty huge twists and turns in the narrative that are extremely well-executed. The acting is strong across the board (well, except, perhaps, for Tarantino, who’s always been a better writer/director than an actor), and various Tarantino trademarks are visible here, right from the start. It’s not so much a dig at Reservoir Dogs putting it here, more just a suggestion that Quentin Tarantino was successful in going on to even bigger and better things, starting strong with his first crime movie and, from then on, only getting stronger.

4 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' (2004)

Starring: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Daryl Hannah

Image via Miramax Films

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 is, unsurprisingly, the second part of Tarantino’s Kill Bill, and the half of the story that slows the pacing down a little while focusing more on dialogue. There are still moments of bloody action here, not to mention lengthy sequences of tension and catharsis, but the way it slows down without ever getting unexciting is admirable. The story of revenge that kicked off in the first volume is continued here, with the unstoppable ex-assassin/warrior previously known only as “The Bride” getting fleshed out, thanks to numerous flashbacks that humanize her, and do a similar thing for the titular villain: Bill.

Instead of showing a ton of crimes happening, Kill Bill: Vol. 2 is more focused on showing what’s happened to the surviving members of a crime family (of sorts) who've fallen apart. Some try to continue their violent lives, others reminisce and possibly even regret what they’ve done, while others use violence as a last resort to put a stop to the bloodshed and betrayal before starting anew. But, above all that, the central revenge story is concluded here, and wrapped up exceedingly well, making this second volume just about as good as the first (even if that one might be a little punchier/more memorable).