One of the interesting effects of the Western being a "dead" genre is that, when it’s resurrected with a successful movie or TV show, that title becomes instantly iconic. Take for instance moments in pop culture that found James Marsden’s character's constant death in Westworld a wide enough joke to be replicated in a commercial for AT&T. Or the time Jamie Foxx makes a cameo at the end of A Million Ways to Die in the West as Django from Django Unchained. As it turns out, that was only one of the many planned extracurricular activities for his character, and most probably only happened because Quentin Tarantino wasn’t involved.

The famed writer/director of Django Unchained has developed a reputation over the years for teasing projects that never come into fruition. In fact, “unrealized Quentin Tarantino projects” has its own Wikipedia page, and it’s a very, very long list. If whatever obstacle preventing Tarantino from finishing (or starting) these dozens of titles were removed, not only would fans have twice as much Kill Bill and a Pulp Fiction sequel, but an entire Django universe stretching into comics, sequels, and novels. Ten years following its release, it’s pretty much just the one film, but those supplementary materials may just be cleverly hidden.

Enter 'The Man With the Iron Fists'

Image via Universal Pictures

Starting before the release of Django Unchained, this planned Easter egg would’ve had startling implications. The working relationship between Tarantino and RZA began in 2003, when the Wu-Tang leader was hired to produce the soundtrack for Kill Bill Vol. 1. Already established in the movie world, from scoring films as divergent as Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai and Blade: Trinity, this was RZA’s entrance to Tarantino’s world — the cool table of Hollywood. He met Eli Roth and pitched him a long-gestating Kung Fu film inspired by the Shaw Brothers and Golden Harvest. It was clearly a passion project for the rapper and music producer, who directed a short Kung Fu movie as proof of concept for his vision and directorial ability.

Tarantino’s involvement in what became The Man with the Iron Fists began with a credit. It would be “Quentin Tarantino Presents: The Man with the Iron Fists,” and his name might have attracted Kill Bill alum Lucy Liu and a big-name star like Russell Crowe to a first-time director. Of course, RZA was well-known in Hollywood but he would also be doubling his workload by starring in the film, as the Blacksmith. According to IndieWire, RZA returned from shooting in China and told Tarantino that one of the slaves in Django Unchained should be a younger version of the Blacksmith, played again by RZA. Allegedly, Tarantino agreed, but scheduling conflicts prevented the cameo.

“Allegedly” because Tarantino hasn’t really spoken on the matter, and in retrospect, it’s difficult to imagine a connection between the two films, however fleeting. The Blacksmith’s appearance would suggest that the universe of Django Unchained, rooted in a sensitive historical period, also contained Kung Fu fighters and cowboys fighting somewhere in China with magical powers. Thematically, however, the Blacksmith’s journey from slave to Kung Fu master would parallel Django’s. RZA might have also been picking up on the pulp elements of Django Unchained that Tarantino finds irresistible, no matter his highbrow ambition.

RZA appearing in Django would’ve also been appropriate as part of the longtime exchange of ideas between East and West. Akira Kurosawa took cues from John Ford, and in turn inspired the great Italian directors so influential on Tarantino. For his 2007 film Sukiyaki Western Django, the Japanese Takashi Miike invited Tarantino on for a small role, and the logical next step would’ve been for Tarantino’s own Django to feature RZA, who was throwing it back to Asia – China, of course, but close enough in Hollywood logic.

The Lost Django Miniseries

Image via Columbia Pictures

Eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted Tarantino standbys like Zoë Bell and Tom Savini in the credits, or in a scene which ends abruptly with no follow-up. A lot of interesting names floated around the casting process for Django Unchained, including Will Smith and Michael K. Williams for the lead role, and Sacha Baron Cohen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in supporting parts. Often, these names come with stories that help explain Bell and Savini’s limited appearance. In the case of Jonah Hill, who appears as a KKK member, Tarantino initially offered the actor “Scotty Harmony,” but scheduling conflicts led to an excision of the character, and an entire scene.

The original Django script, which was leaked online and positively reviewed, came in at 166 pages, and each page of a screenplay, properly formatted, is said to roughly equal one minute of screen time. The film runs at 165 minutes (including credits), which suggests a one-to-one translation, but Tarantino claims that 90 minutes had been trimmed out of the final cut. In 2014, he discussed his desire to reedit Django Unchained into a four-hour miniseries for television broadcast. Theoretically, this would give Bell something to do, but unfortunately, it never materialized.

Django Comics

Image via Vertigo

To coincide with the Christmas release of Django Unchained, DC and Vertigo Comics published a six-issue miniseries that adapted the film’s screenplay and featured art by Danijel Zezelj, Denys Cowan, Jason Latour, and R.M. Guéra. Tarantino wrote the foreword and the project was overseen by Reginald Hudlin, a proper Hollywood renaissance man and producer on Django Unchained. In fact, it was a conversation with Hudlin that partly inspired Tarantino to write the film in the first place, as a purposeful break from the stereotypical Hollywood slavery movie.

The comic's run was turned into a graphic novel edition in 2013, followed by a sequel the following year. That’s right, an original story set after the events of the film – Django/Zorro. This was a seven-issue miniseries by Vertigo and Dynamite Entertainment, written by Tarantino and Matt Wagner, with art by Esteve Polls. Years after Django rode off into the sunset at Calvin Candie’s plantation, he continues his work as a bounty hunter and encounters an aged Diego de la Vega, who’ll occupy a King Schultz-like role in his life.

This Western comic recalls Jean Giraud’s Blueberry with its gritty, grounded art style and translates the bloody violence of Django Unchained to the page. But no matter how well a comic works, Hollywood will always see panels as storyboards, and a few years later, Django/Zorro was finally heading to the big screen. Tarantino recruited comedian and filmmaker Jerrod Carmichael to co-write the movie, in which Antonio Banderas would reprise his role from The Mask of Zorro and The Legend of Zorro. In 2019, Carmichael told GQ that despite having completed work on the script, the movie wouldn’t be going forward.

Django in White Hell

Image via Weinstein Company

The origin of Django Unchained is also in print, when Tarantino was writing a book about the director Sergio Corbucci – yet another unproduced project – and that arc very nearly rounded off with a sequel novel, Django in White Hell. The book was inspired by bottle episodes of old TV Westerns, where bad men with guns would be forced to sit and talk. That’s a very Tarantino thing to do, but in the writing process, he found that his Django character simply didn’t fit into that kind of world. Django is a good guy – he once teamed up with Zorro, in fact – and so Django in White Hell was reworked into The Hateful Eight, starring Samuel L. Jackson as a character who was once Django.

It’s small wonder that Tarantino’s brain was bursting with ideas for Django Unchained, despite that most of them never materialized, even in the film itself. He was paying homage to a period in film history when that kind of creativity flourished – or when copyright law wasn’t so stringent. His Django Universe would have been a comfortable echo of the existing realm, which spans dozens of unofficial sequels to Corbucci’s 1966 film Django. In a sense, Unchained is one of those unofficial sequels, though it does feature the original star, Franco Nero, in a small role. And you guessed it: that role was originally supposed to be something else.