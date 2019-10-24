‘QT8: The First Eight’ Trailer Debuts, Takes You Inside Quentin Tarantino’s Head
“Who do you know right now that’s dangerous?” asks Jamie Foxx point blank. QT8: The First Eight, a new documentary from filmmaker Tara Wood (21 Years: Richard Linklater), answers the question with startling clarity: Quentin Tarantino, of course. The muckraking, genre-bending filmmaker has been turning heads and influencing everyone since his 1992 debut feature, Reservoir Dogs. Today, you can see the trailer for QT8: The First Eight, and glimpse teases of frank interviews with all his closest collaborators — including Michael Madsen, who reveals his agent encouraged him to turn down Reservoir Dogs initially.
Madsen is nothing but grateful that he took the part — and the other actors’ interviews also express nothing but humble gratitude. Even Diane Kruger of Inglourious Basterds. Remember the scene where her movie star character Bridget von Hammersmark is strangled to death by Hans Landa? It wasn’t actor Christoph Waltz grabbing her neck. Nor was it a stuntperson. No, it was Tarantino himself strangling his leading lady, promising Kruger she could trust him the most of all. Does Kruger regret this strange choice? It doesn’t seem like it — as she tells the story, laughing, she says in the trailer, “At least if I die, it’s Quentin Tarantino who killed me today.”
QT8 promises to tackle many of the controversies dogging Tarantino’s career, from his usage of the N-word (Samuel L. Jackson insists on camera that “there’s no dishonesty in anything that he writes or how people talk, feel, or speak”) to his relationship with Harvey Weinstein, the producer who gave Tarantino his breakthrough before the public revelations of his pervasive predatory behavior. Using a combination of interviews, film footage, and even animated reenactments (Tarantino’s cartoon has flowing hair, while Weinstein’s cartoon looks like a true Mafia boss), Wood’s work feels bursting at the seams with stuff to say about Tarantino’s first eight films: Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill, Death Proof, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight. As for the collaborators sharing their perspectives onscreen? Beyond who we’ve previously mentioned, we’ve got Zoe Bell, Bruce Dern, Robert Forster, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lucy Liu, Eli Roth, Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, and more.
The official trailer and synopsis, from a Wood Entertainment press release, are below, and you can watch the doc December 3 on VOD. For more on Tarantino, check out how you can see a brand new version of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
Quentin Tarantino is the most influential filmmaker of the past 30 years. His bloody, talky, nonlinear films pull together dozens of influences to form bracingly original cinematic events. In a Hollywood that worships at the altar of franchises and remakes, Tarantino’s films are the best kind of tentpoles – wholly unique cinematic visions from a filmmaker at the peak of his powers.
As Tarantino’s newest film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood arrives to praise and controversy, filmmaker Tara Wood takes us on a journey through the first 8 wildly divergent films that Tarantino has helmed, narrated by the actors and collaborators who have worked with him.
From Reservoir Dogs through The Hateful Eight, from the video store to the fall of Harvey Weinstein, QT8 digs deep into the story of the most important and controversial filmmaker of our time.
