When asked on the Bret Easton Ellis Podcast whether he thought Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two was indeed the movie of the year, Quentin Tarantino declined to answer, because he didn't watch it and doesn't plan on doing it anytime soon. "I don't need to see a movie that says the word 'spice' so dramatically," he joked, and then gave some very compelling reasons for his decision. As usual, Tarantino is spot on. He explains that he watched David Lynch's Dune and that he doesn't "need to see that story again," his point being that, regardless of how artistic Villeneuve's vision is, his movie is still another version of a story that has already been told.

Tarantino says that people often ask whether he has seen Dune or other works that have been adapted before, like Ripley or Shogun, and his answer is always negative. "There are six or seven Ripley books. If you do [number] one again, why are you doing the same one that they’ve done twice already?" Ripley has actually been adapted more, while Shogun is on its second TV adaptation. "I’m not really interested in seeing it a third time. If you did another story, that would be interesting enough to give it a shot anyway."

Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' Isn't Technically a Remake

Hollywood nowadays is nearly all about remaking classic movies, rebooting past franchises, adapting beloved works from other media, and so on, so Tarantino has a point. Still, when asked about it, Villeneuve said he agrees with him about recycling old ideas, but argued that his Dune movies are not about that: "Where I disagree is that what I did was not a remake. It’s an adaptation of the book. I see this as an original.”

Villeneuve's retelling has many, many merits, but saying it's an original sounds like a stretch. Villeneuve is certainly aware that, technically, what he did was adapt Frank Herbert's original 1965 story, so he knows it's not really an original. Instead, his point is that his Dune movies are not a remake, but a direct adaptation of the novel. There being other adaptations doesn't mean his is a remake.

The Problem Isn’t 'Dune,' but Hollywood’s Insistence on Remakes

Villeneuve is, of course, entitled to defend his work, especially because it's one of the best movies of the year. Both he and Tarantino are known for their passion for art and cinema, so this debate is pertinent. Still, it seems that the latter has a point. Villeneuve's Dune is certainly very different from Lynch's version, but the novel itself also recycles old ideas - Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is a lot like T.E. Lawrence (Peter O'Toole) in Lawrence of Arabia, for example, and that movie's story is still being told over and over in other franchises.

The whole debate is interesting, especially given how both directors are passionate about art and cinema. Tarantino's argument may sound a little strange coming from someone who was, until very recently, attached to directing a franchise movie like Star Trek, but he has always had a clear reading of the industry, and, ultimately, his assessment is correct. There's nothing wrong with Villeneuve bringing his vision of Dune to screens - he is a fan like most of us, and it's a timeless story. The real issue is the lack of space for original stories that this incurs.

As good as Dune, Ripley, and Shogun may be, they aren't new. Studios will always see the retelling of old stories as a priority, because those will always bring in more money, and audiences feel more comfortable than ever with them. Big franchises, remakes, and sequels always had a sizable market, but they dominate the industry now and leave barely any space for new ideas.

Dune and Dune: Part Two are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

