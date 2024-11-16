Quentin Tarantino is without a doubt one of the most well-known and discussed filmmakers in the world. His daring films are so beloved, and we are just itching to know what his potentially final film will be after he moved away from developing The Movie Critic. The Oscar-winning filmmaker appeared on Bill Maher's Club Random Podcast and spoke about what he believes to be the best trilogy of all time. Not only this, but he also spoke about how a trilogy can go too far after it nails its ending. Tarantino is no stranger to giving his opinion on film topics, as in the past he's even spoken about what he considers to be a perfect movie. This is a bold claim for anyone to make, even for the creator of brilliant films like Inglourious Basterds and Kill Bill. So, what does Tarantino tout as the best trilogy ever?

Quentin Tarantino Argues That Clint Eastwood's Dollars Trilogy Is the Best of All Time

Tarantino argued that what makes a trilogy great is when it constantly improves and enlarges its scope film by film. In Tarantino's opinion, this "never happens," yet the exception to the rule in his mind was Sergio Leone’s Dollars trilogy featuring A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few More Dollars, and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. These loosely connected films, starring Clint Eastwood, helped revitalize the Spaghetti Western genre, and Tarantino believes them to be the best trilogy because each film takes “the whole idea to such a bigger canvas that it obliterates” the one that came previously. Perhaps the fact the trilogy is loosely connected helps in this regard, as there are fewer strangleholds on where the plot can go, allowing for different aspects to be explored. This would certainly be why we'll most likely never see a Tarantino trilogy do this. The closest he is to a trilogy would be Kill Bill, yet he made it very clear to Maher this would never happen because "I killed Bill!"

Quentin Tarantino Also Has Strong Opinions About the Toy Story Franchise

This wasn’t the only trilogy Tarantino commented on during the Club Random Podcast. He also said he was a “big fan” of the Toy Story franchise, arguing that “the third one is magnificent.” Because of this admiration, however, he refused to watch Toy Story 4, claiming the ending was “perfect” and he was “done” with the narrative. In that case, hopefully no one will mention to him Disney's announcement of Toy Story 5 at D23. It is a fair argument, as many would agree that the third Toy Story was a satisfying narrative conclusion, with the toys finding a new home, going through the entire cycle of a child growing up.

Quentin Tarantino Is Very Outspoken About Movies

Tarantino really isn't shy about giving his opinions on film, and why shouldn't he be? Tarantino said in an interview that there are such things as "perfect" movies, naming Jaws, The Exorcist, Annie Hall, Young Frankenstein, and Back to the Future among the list. It speaks to Tarantino’s love and knowledge of film that he takes such a strong stance, and you would struggle to say he was wrong.

Tarantino's comments are fascinating because they speak to not only his love of film, but also the wide plethora of films he is willing to watch. Rarely would one put a Clint Eastwood film in the same conversation as a children's animated film in Toy Story. Yet, this also speaks to what is so great about cinema. Despite the numerous genres and styles of filmmaking, each and every film can have a valid point to make, whether it explores its themes through animated children's toys or gunslinging Westerns.

