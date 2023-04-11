Few working directors are as beloved as Quentin Tarantino, and while he has a mostly original filmography to his name (barring Jackie Brown), even he has circled his fair share of franchises. That's right, the director of classics like Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill films has had his name tossed in the hats of the Marvel machine, sci-fi epics, and even decades-spanning horror series. Be it because of a desire to keep his filmography pure or just not wanting to deal with meddling producers, the man has never ended up taking any of these films on. In the end, it's a good thing that after his upcoming tenth and (supposedly) final film, The Movie Critic, Tarantino will walk away from the director's chair a filmmaker that never got swallowed up in big, intellectual property-based entertainment. That being said, the roster of titles that almost came to pass does make for an interesting case of "what-if" movies.

Quentin Tarantino's Origin Story

Quentin Tarantino was born on March 27th, 1963 in Knoxville, Tennessee. His family relocated to Los Angeles in his early childhood, where his movie obsession began. Tarantino grew up watching the mature and gritty films of the 1970s, an era of film that deeply impacted his works. With his feature-length debut, Reservoir Dogs, he would go on to become an integral part of the early 90s independent cinema boom alongside figures like Robert Rodriguez, Stephen Soderbergh, and Kevin Smith. Reservoir Dogs was not a flash in the pan either. Tarantino would follow his debut up with classic after classic, delivering the goods with titles like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds, and perhaps his best, 2019's Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. Later this year, he will begin shooting The Movie Critic, the film that he promises will be his last.

Quentin Tarantino Almost Made Marvel Movies?

Shortly after the release of Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino began rolling over the idea of a Luke Cage film in his head. This was before Pulp Fiction, so it's not like the world had a concrete idea of what a Tarantino movie would be or even should be, but knowing the Marvel Comics character's history, the filmmaker would have been about as good a fit as you might hope for. He even went so far as to approach Laurence Fishburne for the role, but if that didn't work out, he kept Blade actor Wesley Snipes in mind. Tarantino has expressed that the comic book adaptation wouldn't have been his second directorial effort, but would have come after Pulp Fiction. Ultimately, he points to casting as the biggest reason that he walked away from the project. Strangely enough, Tarantino had apparently written a Silver Surfer script around this time as well, but the film never came to fruition.

Harvey Weinstein Pressured Peter Jackson with 'The Lord of the Rings'

In the mid-90s, Miramax and the Walt Disney Company began developing The Lord of the Rings movies with the GOAT, Peter Jackson, attached to direct. Jackson was promised the opportunity to adapt each book of J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy into their own respective movie, meaning a trilogy of films! Easy, right? Well, after a budget cap was placed on Miramax, three expensive The Lord of the Rings movies weren't looking so easy anymore. This led the Weinsteins to start putting pressure on Jackson to adapt the three books as one 2 hour and 30 minute movie. If Jackson didn't oblige, Harvey Weinstein threatened to call up Quentin Tarantino to take over the production. While Tarantino was never actually attached to the franchise, his name was in Weinstein's back pocket just in case. Thankfully, the world ended up with Jackson's trilogy of perfect films, and Harvey Weinstein locked away in a jail cell.

Quentin Tarantino Is a James Bond Admirer

For his entire life, Tarantino has been a massive James Bond fan, with particular admiration for Pierce Brosnan in the role. With that in mind, during Brosnan's run, the Kill Bill filmmaker began expressing his desire to make his own Bond film. He would adapt Fleming's debut Bond novel, Casino Royale, set the film in the 60s, and aim for a darker and more grounded take on the spy. While his film never came to be, Goldeneye director Martin Campbell would go on to direct a modern adaptation of the novel, released in 2006.

The Casino Royale that we got ended up a massive success, both critically and financially, and ushered in Daniel Craig's game-changing run as Bond. Tarantino claims that his take on the character is what made EON want to pursue an adaptation of the first Bond novel, but no one can know for sure. This wouldn't be the only time that his name would circle a spy property, as he was briefly attached to an adaptation of The Man from U.N.C.L.E., a project he left in favor of directing Jackie Brown.

In Another World, Jason Voorhees Slashes 'Inglorious Basterds'

Around the time that Tarantino was expressing his interest in Casino Royale, rumors started floating around that he was interested in directing "the Ultimate Jason Voorhees Movie." That's right, Tarantino was going to make a Friday the 13th movie... or was he? Well, no, not really. In 2005 Tarantino would set the record straight, saying that he had met with New Line, liked Jason, and loved the idea of making a horror movie, but that it would not be a Friday the 13th movie. While that would have been a fascinating turn for his career, we can all let out a sigh of relief that he would follow up the Kill Bill movies with Inglorious Basterds instead. Jason movies rock, there's no denying that, but it would have been a shame to delay or flat-out lose Tarantino's World War II epic. Remember that time New Line also tried to get Federico Fellini to direct Friday the 13th Part VII? Shoot for the stars, kids.

Tarantino's R-rated 'Star Trek' Film

A long-gestating fourth Star Trek film has been in development for what feels like an eternity, one that Tarantino has been heavily involved in. The film would be an R-rated take on the classic sci-fi franchise and based on the 1968 episode "A Piece of the Action." Tarantino met with J.J. Abrams on the project, who encouraged him to take it on. His film would have starred Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto as Kirk and Spock, yet they would have portrayed the versions seen in the timeline of the original Star Trek show, as opposed to J.J. Abrams' reboot timeline. The film was early in development around the same time that Tarantino was gearing up to make Hollywood, the latter of which he made his priority. Ultimately, his interest ended up shifting away from wanting to direct the film, yet he still insists that his idea should be made and that he would offer notes.

Quentin Tarantino's filmography is nine for nine right now (ten for ten depending on how you look at Kill Bill), and if The Movie Critic is great, he'll leave behind a perfect filmography. Working in big movie franchises can be a tricky game of dealing with meddling producers, big studios, and fans' preconceived notions on a property. These factors would have likely been a major headache for Tarantino, as they have been for most filmmakers, so it's good that he stuck to his guns and pursued the projects that he did. Directors who aspire to an entirely original filmography are few and far between today. Almost everyone has some sort of comic book adaptation, remake of a classic movie or TV show, or brand-related film to their name, so it's nice to see someone like Quentin Tarantino fighting the good fight and doing his own thing. Regardless of how fascinating these franchise movies would have been, it's a great thing that they never came to fruition. Artists like Tarantino rarely ever come along, best to soak up their singular genius while we can.