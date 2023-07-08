Quentin Tarantino has famously said that he will only make 10 movies, meaning that his next movie will be his last one. He has reportedly begun the earlier stages of pre-production for this project, tentatively titled The Movie Critic. We don't know much about it yet, though writer-director Paul Schrader said that QT was planning to use clips from several '70s movies in the film, including Schrader's own Rolling Thunder.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which actors they would most like to see in Tarantino's final outing. They came up with some intriguing picks, who seem like good matches for the provocative auteur.

9 Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes is one of the most versatile performers out there, capable of playing everything from Lord Voldemort to a quirky concierge. He famously has a knack for portraying villains, like Nazi Amon Göth in Schindler's List and, most recently, a psychopathic chef in The Menu.

It would undoubtedly be fun to see what kind of memorable character Fiennes and Tarantino could whip up together. "I've needed Ralph Fiennes in a Tarantino movie forever," said user metalconfection. "YES. Dude, a Brit actor being super Brit would be so cool," another Redditor replied.

8 Daniel Day-Lewis

"Tarantino should bring Daniel Day-Lewis out of retirement for his final film," said Redditor xjxhx, to broad agreement. "I think Quentin could write a killer role for [him]," replied user No_Banana7768. This seems unlikely, but it's definitely fun to imagine. After all, Day-Lewis is one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, especially famous for his rigorous commitment to method acting.

Day-Lewis is particularly great at complex and volatile roles like Bill the Butcher in Gangs of New York and Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood. Tarantino is one of the few screenwriters out there capable of writing a character to match Day-Lewis's formidable talents.

7 Benicio Del Toro

Benicio Del Toro has plenty of gritty gangster roles under his belt, which would be right at home in the Tarantinoverse: The Usual Suspects, 21 Grams, Snatch, Sicario. However, he hasn't really tapped into his full potential in recent years, so it would be great to see Tarantino hand him a meaty, entertainingly sociopathic role.

"I just love him in everything. Pairing him with Tarantino could give us something amazing," said Redditor Dottserisk. "He fits in Reservoir Dogs. I see the vision," another user replied. Redditor BusinessPurge also pointed out that Del Toro and Tarantino had a "great scene together in Sin City".

6 Michael Wincott

One of the lesser-known actors Redditors mentioned is Michael Wincott. He's rarely a leading man but has played many excellent supporting characters over the last three decades. He's a character actor with a distinctive, menacing voice.

He might be most well-known for playing the main antagonist in The Crow and, most recently, cinematographer Antlers Holst in Jordan Peele's Nope. "Michael Wincott as an over-the-top Tarantino character would be so wonderful," said user Dottsterisk.

Christian Bale

"Christian Bale would be so great for a cynical character," one user said. They're absolutely right. Bale has repeatedly proven himself adept at playing dark, complex roles, from The Dark Knight to American Psycho to The Machinist to Vice. Bale playing a Tarantino villain would be epic, to say the least.

A Bale/Tarantino collaboration is not totally outside the realm of possibility either, as QT has praised Bale's work before. "The Fighter is one of the films of [the boxing] genre that I liked the most. Christian Bale’s performance is almost perfect," the director has said.

5 Paul Dano

Paul Dano has had a remarkable evolution. He first gained attention as the wunderkind in Little Miss Sunshine, then proved his dramatic chops in There Will Be Blood and 12 Years A Slave. Now he's one of Hollywood's most dependable performers. He appears right at home whether he's playing a supervillain (as in The Batman) or Steven Spielberg's dad (in The Fabelmans).

Tarantino might be the perfect director to push Dano even further outside of his comfort zone. "I can see [Paul Dano] in existing Tarantino films. For example, The Hateful Eight," said one user. "He's classic," agreed Redditor SyrupBuccanneer.

4 Jennifer Lawrence

One user suggested Jennifer Lawrence, pointing out that Tarantino considered her for the role of Squeaky in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which ultimately went to Dakota Fanning. The Redditor who started the thread agreed, saying, "I was going to put J Law [in the original] post. She's funny. She could even be a protagonist. I love her."

Lawrence is another talented performer who hasn't had a role equal to her talents for a while. She has shown that she can do action (The Hunger Games), realistic drama (Silver Linings Playbook), and comedy (Don't Look Up), so she'd likely be a good fit for whatever Tarantino's last movie turns out to be.

3 Tom Cruise

"My dream [Tarantino collaborator] is Tom Cruise," one Redditor said. "Tarantino could easily make a character for him. Even Kurt Russell's role in Death Proof would suit Tom." Again, this is very possible. Tom Cruise seems like a natural fit for a Tarantino movie. He's certainly got enough star power for it. Indeed, Tarantino even considered Cruise for a lead role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at one point.

Cruise has mostly stuck to action roles in recent years, which is understandable since he excels at them. He's famously great at stunts, as he's set to demonstrate yet again in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning. But a Tarantino role could give him a great opportunity to push himself and (potentially) deliver a performance for the ages.

2 Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman is an outlier on this list, as she's the only person the Redditors mentioned who has already collaborated with Tarantino. Nevertheless, several users would love to see Q and U team up one last time. "It's got to be Uma Thurman in a sequel to Kill Bill. That would be amazing," said Redditor moist__fan.

Thurman has already brought to life two of Tarantino's most iconic characters. It would be interesting to see if they could replicate the magic for a third time in an original movie. At the very least, seeing Thurman pop up (even just in a cameo) would be a fitting swan song for their legendary creative partnership.

1 Michelle Yeoh

If Tarantino's next project is stunt-heavy or a martial arts movie, then Michelle Yeoh would be a great choice, especially coming off of the success of Everything Everywhere All At Once. "Some Michelle Yeoh badassery would suit me just fine," said user GaryOster. "Michelle Yeoh kicking Tom Cruise's ass would be phenomenal," another Redditor replied.

It's certainly possible. Tarantino and Yeoh have long been friends, and QT has repeatedly praised her movie Police Story 3 with Jackie Chan as one of his all-time favorites. He almost gave Yeoh a part in Kill Bill, but decided against it, telling Yeoh, "Who would believe that Uma Thurman could kick your ass?"

