Quentin Tarantino does a lot of things every time he makes a movie, including referencing films of old, packing screenplays full of profanity (usually), and indulging in a good deal of ultraviolence (in some movies more than others). He has other trademarks that give him a distinctive style as a filmmaker, and all add up to make him the kind of director you either love or roll your eyes at (most people seem to lean towards love, though).

To date, he’s directed nine feature films, though you can also consider 10 as the number, if you split Kill Bill into two, counting both volumes as separate movies. That will be done for present purposes, allowing the ending for every single Tarantino film to be ranked below. None are bad, so this is the sort of ranking that starts with the great and ends with the greatest.

The following article contains spoilers for every Quentin Tarantino movie.

10 'Django Unchained' (2012)

The only thing that really tanks the ending of Django Unchained is the fact that the movie’s best, bloodiest, and most memorable scene takes place about half an hour before the actual ending. There’s a massive shootout, two key characters get killed very abruptly, and the film kicks into a whole other gear with a massive action set piece that features obscene amounts of blood getting splashed around.

Then, the film slows down, the titular character finds himself imprisoned for a bit, and he eventually breaks free, returns to the site of the previous action sequence, and rescues the love of his life, all before blowing the place up for good. It’s cathartic to see Django get what he wants, and it’s great and all that the awful characters are defeated, but that final sequence can start to feel underwhelming when you compare it to what came a little earlier.

9 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

Hopelessness pervades throughout The Hateful Eight, a bloody Western with a confined setting that puts a bunch of shady people inside a room together and then waits for the fireworks to go off. There’s a long fuse on these colorful explosives, though, because The Hateful Eight is also about three hours long, and it takes until the final hour before most of the bodies truly start hitting the floor.

Perhaps it ends in the most predictable way it could, broadly speaking, with everyone either dead or dying, but there’s still a thrill to watching it happen. Also, The Hateful Eight does have Samuel L. Jackson and Walton Goggins playing (comparatively) likable a**holes who eventually cooperate and take out the other (worse) a**holes. The movie concludes with a scene of them bonding about a previously-read letter, coming clean about things, and – more likely than not – dying soon after.

8 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

If you’ve ever wondered whether a heist movie can be great without really showing the heist, then Reservoir Dogs is the film that can give you the definitive answer of “Yes, it can.” It was Quentin Tarantino’s feature film debut, and introduced traits of his life dialogue filled with pop culture references, in-your-face violence, non-chronological storytelling, and characters who weren’t afraid to drop an F-bomb or 50.

The ending here is similar to the ending for The Hateful Eight, because a number of characters end up inside one building, truths are revealed, and then they all shoot each other. It’s a better ending, though, because among all the death, there’s also something genuinely sad about Mr. White realizing that Mr. Orange was an undercover cop the whole time, the former crying about the whole discovery right as he’s gunned down by off-screen police officers. Cut to credits.