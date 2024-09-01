It’s generally agreed upon that not only can Quentin Tarantino write and direct, but that he can do both of those things extremely well. What he’s less great at is acting (besides maybe From Dusk Till Dawn, if you're feeling generous), as some of the cameos he’s given himself leave a lot to be desired. But it turns out there’s a clear separation between knowing how to act and knowing how to get great acting out of others.

This is demonstrated by the fact that Quentin Tarantino has directed numerous great performances during his time as a filmmaker, having directed nine actors who gave Oscar-nominated performances, with three wins. Below are some of the best performances found in the director’s movies, with everything except Death Proof represented (though Kurt Russell and Zoë Bell are both great in that), and a limit of one performance per actor (as Tarantino has liked casting a handful of people multiple times).

10 Harvey Keitel as Mr. White

'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Reservoir Dogs is amazingly confident for someone’s first feature film, though it does have a certain lack of polish to it only in hindsight; you know, after seeing what Tarantino could do with a little more money and experience. This first film of his does rely on acting a ton, because while it’s suspenseful and exciting, there isn't really much action to fall back on, what with the central heist in Reservoir Dogs happening off-screen and all.

Much of the film sees the survivors of that heist gone wrong retreat and regather, then fall into suspicion regarding the fact that one of them might not be a criminal and may in fact be working undercover. Michael Madsen steals one hard-to-forget scene, and Tim Roth is fantastic, even though he spends most of the movie bleeding out, but it’s Harvey Keitel who’s arguably the standout here, playing someone close to Reservoir Dogs’ central character and successfully portraying someone who really feels stuck in the middle of many things, all the way trying to maintain calm and collected.

9 John Travolta as Vincent Vega

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

A little like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction has an impressive group of actors in its cast, all of them firing on all cylinders constantly to the point where singling out one (or even five) standout performance(s) proves hard. For example, Christopher Walken has just one scene and still feels like he could be highlighted here, but the closest thing Pulp Fiction has to a lead is arguably John Travolta.

He’s a pivotal part of two of the three main stories in Pulp Fiction, and does show up briefly – and memorably – in the other, which focuses on Bruce Willis’s character. Travolta walks a line between kind of cool and truly stupid, being iconic, silly, and effortless all at once. The actors playing smarter characters here might be more outwardly impressive, but the odd comedy and uncanny vibe Travolta brings to the film is essential in making so much of it work; essential to furthering that unique energy Pulp Fiction has.

8 Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

Giving the third Oscar-winning performance in a Quentin Tarantino movie, Brad Pitt’s second-billed to Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but both make a similar impact. DiCaprio’s given the opportunity to have the showier performance of the pair, and he is excellent, but Pitt’s cool-headed, fiercely loyal, and occasionally terrifying stuntman Cliff Booth also emerges as a top-tier Tarantino character.

It feels like a role that was written for Brad Pitt, as he’s perfectly cast and utilized here. He has to be captivating, too, because much of the time, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood shrugs its shoulders at the idea of plot and oftentimes feels like a hangout movie. It’s to Pitt’s credit that even when his character is just driving around, interacting with his dog, or thinking about a time when he apparently beat up Bruce Lee, he’s always a magnetic screen presence.

7 Leonardo DiCaprio as Calvin Candie

'Django Unchained' (2012)

Speaking of Leonardo DiCaprio, he was Oscar-nominated for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but his best single performance in a Quentin Tarantino movie is debatably his villainous role in Django Unchained. The whole film has consistently great acting that elevates a simple revenge/rescue narrative, with honorable mentions worth giving to the likes of Jamie Foxx, Samuel L. Jackson, and Christoph Waltz (Waltz won an Oscar for Django Unchained, but his best performance in a Tarantino movie came a few years earlier).

DiCaprio hams it up as Calvin Candie, but never to the point where he feels silly or laughable. He is an excessively evil and irredeemable person in this film, but DiCaprio walks right up to the line, to the point where there’s still something sickly real about him. He’s a heightened version of the kind of evil person who did exist during the Antebellum South era, and it’s still the most intense villainous role Leonardo DiCaprio’s played to date.

6 Samuel L. Jackson as Major Marquis Warren

'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

Look, you could pretty much populate an entire list like this one with nothing but Samuel L. Jackson performances, given he’s shown up and proven memorable in so many Quentin Tarantino films. He’s arguably Travolta’s equal in Pulp Fiction, he’s excellent in Jackie Brown, and he’s terrifyingly intense in Django Unchained… but his role in The Hateful Eight is worth highlighting, because he’s kind of the lead here.

It's not often that Jackson gets to be more than a supporting character, even in Tarantino’s filmography, and he shows, with The Hateful Eight, that he should be at a film’s center more often. Kurt Russell feels like a lead of sorts for a while, but Jackson steals the movie at a few key points throughout, and then dominates much of the back half. To be fair, most cast members in this brutal and downbeat Western are very strong, with Walton Goggins and an Oscar-nominated Jennifer Jason Leigh also excelling.

5 Robert Forster as Max Cherry

'Jackie Brown' (1997)

Robert Forster wasn’t the only Robert in Jackie Brown, but he shone arguably even brighter than the (also great) Robert De Niro. In a similar way to how Pulp Fiction made John Travolta cool again, Jackie Brown served as a comeback vehicle of sorts for Forster, who’d certainly been in movies before 1997, but continually felt underrated and perhaps even underused by the film industry at large.

He deservedly earned an Oscar nomination for his role in Jackie Brown, bringing a distinctive kind of warmth and earnestness to the character of Max Cherry, who serves as the title character’s love interest. Forster’s character and performance add a great deal of heart to what’s arguably Tarantino’s most heartfelt (and perhaps most mature) film, though the film does contain one other great performance worth pointing out.

4 Pam Grier as Jackie Brown

'Jackie Brown' (1997)