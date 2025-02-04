Few filmmakers today have as much reverence for the classical style of the art itself as Quentin Tarantino does, which is what makes his recent comments so striking to hear. During a recent appearance at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, even though much of the focus was on his potential future retirement, the director expressed his personal alienation over the loss of the theatrical window over the last five years. He is not wrong to be worried, as we've seen studios using COVID as an opportunity to undermine theaters in favor of streaming, while things like theater-goers busting out cell phones during the movie have undermined the theatrical experience. Thankfully, such a backslide is not irreversible, and the path forward has already been laid by some of the biggest names in the business.

Quentin Tarantino Is Taking His Time … and Has Seen the Writing on the Wall