There are plenty of things you'd expect to experience in just about any Quentin Tarantino movie. The big ones are, naturally, scenes of shocking violence, dialogue filled with profanity and/or pop culture references, non-chronological storytelling, and the featuring of many… well, feet. Also, he quite likes telling stories that have morally murky characters, be they anti-heroes, tragic villains, or people who feel rather ordinary thrust into extraordinary circumstances.

To focus on the bad guys (and gals) though, here’s a rundown of each central villain in every Quentin Tarantino movie, ranked based on how memorable they are. One disclaimer: for some of these films, it’s hard to single out a main villain, because some Tarantino movies don’t have traditional villains, while in others, pretty much every main character is some shade of evil. Hopefully, you'll understand, and if not, feel free to strike down this writer with great vengeance and furious anger.

10 Zed

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Image via Miramax

So, with Pulp Fiction, picking a central antagonist is tough. Some might say it’s Marsellus Wallace, because he’s kind of the antagonist to Butch in one of the stories, but doesn’t really fulfill a villainous role in the other stories. Also, he and Butch end up coming to some sort of uneasy understanding because they both come up against a more vile character, Zed.

Zed isn't in the movie as much as everyone else, but he’s truly despicable in what he does with the limited screen time he has, and makes the likes of Marsellus and Butch look positively heroic in comparison. Still, Pulp Fiction is an amazing movie without the need to have a big bad, so to speak, meaning that compared to the other “central” villains (well, the villains in other Tarantino movies that are more central), he’s not quite as memorable. But for the limited role in Pulp Fiction he has to play, he still works.