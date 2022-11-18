If you're looking for movie recommendations, Quentin Tarantino is your man. He has gushed over literally hundreds of films, spanning every era and every conceivable subgenre. While he is on the record as saying that the 1970s were the best decade for cinema, he has also praised many films from the 1960s.

His fondness for the '60s is most evident in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his revisionist take on that era, filtered through the pop culture that influenced him most. As a result, that movie (and other Tarantino flicks) references his favorite movies of that decade. His recommendations include big hits, cult classics, and a few forgotten oddities.

15 'Le Doulos' (1962)

Directed by Jean-Pierre Melville

A taut crime thriller defined by its striking cinematography and its arresting, stylish sense of cool, Le Doulos has clear and apparent ties to the trademark style of Quentin Tarantino. It follows a burglar recently released from prison who kills a treacherous old associate before hatching his own scheme to rip off some fellow crooks. However, as he starts preparing, he begins to doubt the trustworthiness of his friend who is helping him.

In an interview with Far Out Magazine, Tarantino sung the praises of the French noir film, describing it as his favorite screenplay of all time. On its own, Le Doulos is a suave and satisfying crime caper, but for fans of Tarantino, it offers a truly captivating insight into the director’s inspirations and interests in screenwriting as well as direction.

14 'Django' (1966)

Directed by Sergio Corbucci

A ferocious spaghetti Western that was the cause of some controversy due to its excessive violence, it should come as no surprise that Quentin Tarantino is a fan of 1966’s Django. Director Sergio Corbucci was famous for having the most intensely violent and brutal vision of the old West among the renowned spaghetti Western filmmakers, and Django is a terrific example of just that.

It follows a mysterious, coffin-hauling loner who, after rescuing a prostitute from being executed, finds himself embroiled in a clash between ruthless Mexican bandits and the Ku Klux Klan. It served as a key influence on Django Unchained, Tarantino’s first major foray into the Western genre. In this capacity, Django Unchained opens with the theme song of Django, and even has a cameo appearance from the original Django himself, Franco Nero.

13 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Quentin Tarantino’s love for spaghetti Western cinema has been abundantly apparent throughout his film career, so it should come as absolutely no surprise that 60s classic The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is high on his list of recommendations from the decade. An all-time classic often heralded among the greatest films ever made, it focuses on three rival gunslingers in search of a large sum of Confederate money stashed in a graveyard.

A breathtaking epic, the Sergio Leone picture is the definitive spaghetti Western and quite possibly the single greatest Western movie of all time. When asked about his favorite film in an interview with The Talks, Tarantino conceded that the answer probably changes on a daily basis, but he did say that he will always mention The Good, the Bad and the Ugly when asked the question.

12 'Le Samouraï' (1967)

Directed by Jean-Pierre Melville

Another French film that oozes style and, as such, is a perfect film for Tarantino fans to enjoy, Le Samouraï is a beloved classic of international cinema. It focuses on Jef Costello (Alain Delon), a slick and ritualistic French hitman who takes out a nightclub owner only to find that he left a witness to the killing. While he initially evades persecution after being arrested in a sweep of suspects, he finds himself being tracked by the police and hunted by his former bosses.

Managing to be both sparse and incredibly stylistic, director Jean-Pierre Melville conjures up a rich and atmospheric crime thriller that runs ice-cold from start to finish. Le Samouraï shares much of its flair with the trademarks of Tarantino’s filmography, with its effortlessly cool eagerness to mix genres imbuing it with an energy synonymous with Quentin Tarantino’s style.

11 'The Great Escape' (1963)

Directed by John Sturgess

Another timeless classic of the 60s that Tarantino has incorporated into his own films, The Great Escape offers a heavily fictionalized version of real events to be an engrossing epic that thrives with an all-star cast and John Sturgess’ astute story-building craft. It focuses on Allies soldiers in a prisoner of war camp during the Second World War, following their efforts to escape by digging a tunnel to freedom. However, as they near success, they discover that there is so much more at stake than they could have anticipated.

Quentin Tarantino has long considered The Great Escape to be among his favorite films, seeing him stand as one of a legion of critics, filmmakers, and fans who admire its blending of action, adventure, drama, and war documentation. The director even went so far as to pay homage to it in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) acting out a scene in place of Steve McQueen’s protagonist Captain Virgil Hilts.

10 'Twisted Nerve' (1968)

Directed by Roy Boulting and John Boulting