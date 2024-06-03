Tarantino has created some of the most memorable movies over the last three decades, creating deeply enriched characters that feel authentic to the world they are a part of. Through the use of fast moving and witty dialogue, his character's lines have been quoted since his movies' first releases. It just always seems like there is a situation that could use a Tarantino quote.

The most quotable characters are never good people, they are outcasts to the world, be it criminals, gangsters, cowboys, or washed-up actors who are fiercely fighting for their place in society. Tarantino’s memorable characters help audiences remember the movie and keep his films in cult classic status to never be forgotten. His most quotable characters possess the ability to hold the audiences' attention, be a big enough player in the movie, and are relentless in their goals. These are the most quotable Tarantino characters, ranked.

10 Stuntman Mike

‘Death Proof’ (2007)

Image via Dimension Films

Portrayed by actor Kurt Russell, Stuntman Mike is a psychopathic stunt driver who uses his “deathproof” car to stalk and kill young women. Mike has a charm like most of Tarantino's characters, despite his sinister charm and sadistic tendencies. Along with some impressive driving skills that he uses to orchestrate elaborate and deadly car crashes, his character serves as the main antagonist in the film, which is part of the double feature Grindhouse, paired with Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror.

Stuntman Mike has several memorable lines, like his punchy one-liner “I’m not a cowboy, Pam. I’m a stuntman.” This line alone is a look at how Tarantino combines charm and menace together, creating a chilling antagonist with a smooth confidence that make his lines memorable. Mixed with Russell’s unique blend of affability, his lines are often delivered after iconic moments of the film, helping to embed them in the audience's memory.

9 Rick Dalton

‘Once Upon A TIme in Hollywood’ (2019)

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, a fading television actor in the late 1960s struggling to transition from his past success as the star of a popular Western TV series, “Bounty Law” to more prominent roles in Hollywood. Accompanied by his loyal stunt double, Cliff Booth, Rick struggles to find meaningful rules in Hollywood as he becomes typecast and overshadowed by younger, up-and-comers.

DiCaprio’s portrayal of Dalton is what makes him such a dynamic character. His ability to capture Rick’s range of emotions-from moments of despair and self-doubt to bursts of confidence and determination- brings an authenticity to the character which makes his lines so powerful and hilarious. Along with the cultural contexts which add influence to the story, these reasons contribute to making him a highly quotable character.

8 Butch Coolidge

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Image via Miramax

As one of the three main antagonists of Pulp Fiction, Butch Coolidge, played by Bruce Willis, is a retired boxer who was bribed by Marcellus Wallace to lose his final match in the ring. But when he tries to double-cross Wallace, by winning the match and escaping with the money, he nearly gets himself killed.

Butch is one of the most ironically funny Tarantino characters. Butch's toxic masculinity and seriousness just make everything he says either poignant or funny. Butch is a multifaceted character who is always balancing his toughness with vulnerability. Thus, making his lines a reflection of this duality, making them resonate with a wide audience. Like when he says, "This isn't a motorcycle baby, it's a chopper."

7 Major Marquis Warren

‘The Hateful Eight’ (2015)]

Image via TWC

Samuel L. Jackson plays a Civil War veteran turned bounty hunter, who is known for his ruthless efficiency and his habit of bringing in bounties dead rather than alive. Earning him one of the most notorious reputations, Major Marquis Warren is one of Tarantino's most interesting characters - riddles with lore and backstory.

Possessing a cunning and calculative ability, Warren is a true survivor at heart, heling him in the harsh post-war environment and stay alive when dealing with other deceptive bandits. Jackson’s delivery gives his lines a distinctive voice that adds weight to his lines, making them stick in audiences' heads. Tarantino writes Warren as sharp and clever, making his dialogue provocative by nature, crafted to be impactful, memorable, and often darkly humorous. Even when discussing his dead bounties, he says, “got room for one more?”

6 Mia Wallace

‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994)

Image via Miramax

The wife of Marsellus Wallace, played by Uma Thurman, is known for her rebellious streak, causing characters havoc with her erratic behavior. Her most memorable scenes in Pulp Fiction are her dinner with Vincent Vega at Jack Rabbit Slim’s and her famous overdose scene where she accidentally overdoses on heroin thinking it's cocaine, leading to a frantic scene which ends in an adrenaline shot.

Mia Wallace is enigmatic as well as alluring, making her presence unforgettable. She is relatable to viewers feeling trapped and provides some of the most philosophical lines in the movie. One that has lived in her mind comes from the “uncomfortable silences” where she explains her feelings about small talk and why people talk to feel comfortable.

5 Jackie Brown

‘Jackie Brown’ (1996)

Image via Miramax Films

Flight attendant Jackie Brown, played by the queen of blaxploitation Pam Grier, works for a small airline called Cabo Air, where she supplements her income by smuggling money for Ordell Robbiem, a gunrunner. Caught between two worlds, she finds herself caught between law enforcement, who are pressuring her to help bring Ordell down, and Ordell himself, who sees her as a liability.

Jackie Brown is one of Tarantino's most important characters. She exhibits strength and independence, refusing to be controlled by others around her. Taking her destiny into her own hands. From the opening sequence of her walking confidently through the airport to her own self-assurance, saying “I’m the one they should be scared of,” her sharp wit and empowering dialogue, reflecting her unwavering determination, make her one of the most quotable female characters from a Tarantino film.

4 Hans Landa

‘Inglourious Basterds’ (2009)

Image via The Weinstein Company

As the primary antagonist of the film, Hans Landa, played by Christoph Waltz, is cunning and ruthless. Highly skilled at psychological manipulation, he uses his charm to extract information from his targets. This cold and calculating demeanor is chilling, showing Landa as someone with little remorse for his actions and willingness to betray anyone to further his own interests.

Waltz’s distinctive accent gives Hans Landa the flare that energizes his lines, making them way more impactful. From the opening scene where Landa is interrogating a French farmer to his ruthless remarks about the most heinous sights. Above all, Landa is fixed with complexity, adding depth to his dialogue. His layers of manipulation and intelligence merge together, which makes his dialogue rich with meaning and nuance.

3 Django

‘Django Unchained’ (2012)

Image via Sony

Django Unchained has become one of the best westerns, as a former slave who becomes a bounty hunter after being freed by Dr. King Schultz, a German-born bounty hunter. Django is a courageous and determined character who is driven by a desire for freedom and revenge against those who have wronged him and his wife, Broomhilda, played by Kerry Washington. As a skilled marksman, he proves to be an adept hunter under Schultz’s tutelage.

No other character introduction is as iconic as Django’s. When Schultz asks him his name, he makes sure to note “the D is silent,” emphasizing his confidence and self-assurance. His lax nature makes him cool, and when played by Jamie Foxx, it is hard not to seem suave. As Django’s journey takes him on a reflection of liberation, justice, and freedom, his quotes become just as poignant and revered by those in the film and the viewers who are watching.

2 Lt. Aldo Raine

‘Inglourious Basterds’ (2009)

Image via Universal Pictures

The leader of the Basterds, Brad Pitt, plays Lt. Aldo Raine, a man with poised confidence. His group of Jewish-American soldiers are put on a mission to kill and terrorize Nazis in occupied France during World War II, giving way to unorthodox methods of warfare. His charisma and distinct Southern accent make his dramatic speeches memorable and retainable.

Tarantino’s writing gives Raine sharp, memorable lines that are delivered with gusto by Brad Pitt. HIs dialogue is filled with memorable one-liners, making it easy for audiences to remember his quotes. His character has even been referenced and parodied in various media, cementing his status as a pop culture icon and becoming an enduring figure.

1 Jules Winnfield

‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994)

Image via Miramax Films

The quintessential Tarantino character is Jules Winnfield. The fast-talking, witty and clever hitman for Marsellus Wallace. Partnered with Vincent Vega, played by John Travolta, Jules delivers philosophical and charismatic monologues before carrying out his hits. His quotes often reflect themes of the film of morality and redemption, helping to make Pulp Fiction a classic of 90s indie films.

Jules is imbued with memorable lines that are delivered with Jackson’s intensity, making one-liners and monologues easy for audiences to remember. Associated with many iconic moments from Pulp Fiction, Jules’s scene reciting Ezekial 25:17 has become one of the most recognizable scenes in cinema history. As a result, Jules’ quotes have permeated popular culture, being quoted in a slew of other films and television, solidifying his status as the most quotable character. Not to mention giving Jackson his reputation for swearing.

