Quentin Tarantino's Cinema Speculation is one of the best film books in years. Released in November of 2022, it's a collection of essays in which the director writes about his life, career, and movies in general. Each chapter revolves around one film, with Tarantino providing information about the people who made it, as well as his opinions on the film itself.

The book is fast-paced, engaging, and often hilarious with Tarantino's quips and commentary. Tarantino has a way with flowery language, punchy descriptions, and lots of swearing. His passion for cinema is just as evident as ever, but he comes across as more mature and reflective — which only makes the thought of his next project, whatever it may be, all the more exciting.

10 'Bullitt' (1968)

Directed by Peter Yates

Steve McQueen stars in this neo-noir thriller as a cop tasked with guarding a gangster turned state witness. However, things quickly go wrong, and McQueen has to break the rules to keep the investigation going. All this builds up to Bullitt's iconic breakneck car chase through San Francisco. Bullitt is a masterclass in filmmaking due to its crisp editing, natural dialogue, and McQueen's charm. It was also shot on location in San Francisco, a bold move at the time, making the film feel authentically alive.

"Rarely in the entire history of Hollywood movie stars being movie stars has a movie star done less and accomplished more than McQueen with this role in this movie," QT writes. "As great as McQueen could be, this is the role he needs to be remembered by. Because it’s in this role he demonstrates what he could do that Newman and Beatty couldn’t. Which is just be."

9 'Daisy Miller' (1974)

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich

Daisy Miller is a period comedy-drama directed by filmmaker and film historian Peter Bogdanovich. It's based on the novel by Henry James and centers on the titular character (Cybill Shepherd) and her budding relationship with Frederick Winterbourne (Barry Brown). However, Daisy's friends throw all kinds of spanners into the works. In its breathtaking European landscapes, societal struggles unfold in Daisy Miller as it explores cultural divides, class barriers, and women's limitations in the 19th century.

"The film gains power as it progresses and builds to a gut-punch ending," Tarantino writes. "Bogdanovich’s film is very funny, yet it leaves a viewer profoundly sad as you watch the final credits fade up." [...] The ending leaves you shocked and sad at its conclusion, over the fate of a character you’re never really sure you liked."

8 'Rolling Thunder' (1977)

Directed by John Flynn

After being assaulted in a brutal home invasion, a Vietnam vet sets out for revenge against his attackers. It delivers classic '70s action and a no-holds-barred tale of vengeance. Tarantino went so far as to call it "ass-kicking nirvana." The film is worth it for the gritty lead performance from William Devane and the smart, tough script co-written by First Reformed director Paul Schrader. It's also considered among Tommy Lee Jones' best films.

"This opening thirty minutes is a grippingly detailed character study, and by the time it’s over the audience doesn’t just sympathize with Charlie Rane, we really do understand him. Apparently better than anybody else in the film." Tarantino writes. " It’s a much deeper depiction of the casualties of war than the [other movies of that era]."

7 'The Outfit' (1973)

Directed by Graham Moore

The Outfit is another crime film from Rolling Thunder director John Flynn, in the tradition of Get Carter and Point Blank. It follows Macklin (Robert Duvall) after he is released from prison and finds out that his brother has been executed by a Chicago gang. Duvall sets out for revenge, leading to all manner of violence and mayhem. Duvall's masterful performance elevates The Outfit, as his character Macklin explores the gritty and ruthless world of organized crime

"It’s still cool and exciting. And the scene between Duvall and [Joe Don] Baker on the stairs is the epitome of poignant masculinity," Tarantino says. "With the picture’s final freeze-frame capper displaying a self-mocking tone that ends the whole film on a hearty macho guffaw."

6 'The Getaway' (1972)

Directed by Sam Peckinpah