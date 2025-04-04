Ever since Once Upon A Time in Hollywood hit theaters in the summer of 2019, Quentin Tarantino has made it very clear that he only intends to make one more film, as he wants to ensure that his career ends on a high note. The pressure that Tarantino has put on himself has seemingly led to some false starts, as he decided to cancel the production of The Movie Critic after getting cold feet. Even though what he actually intends to direct next is still unclear, a sunrise announcement revealed that David Fincher would be directing a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which would feature Brad Pitt reprising his Academy Award-winning role as the stuntman Cliff Booth. Although the prospect of anyone else continuing this very specific story may seem unusual, Tarantino would benefit from letting other directors helm scripts he has written.
Quentin Tarantino Allowing Others To Direct His Scripts Is a Genius Throwback to His Early Career
