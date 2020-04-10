Every Quentin Tarantino Movie You Can Stream Right Now

It’s been a long wait since 2015, but Quentin Tarantino finally returned last summer with his Los Angeles love letter Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The 1970s-set film scored some of the best reviews and box office of Tarantino’s career, and it’s now finally available to stream on Starz.

But if you’re in the mood for even more Tarantino, the majority of the filmmaker’s movies are available to stream right now. Not all of them — if you want to watch Django Unchained, for example, you’re gonna have to give it a good old-fashioned rental — but if you’re looking for a Tarantino movie posthaste, here’s what you can find on streaming and where you can find it.