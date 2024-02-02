The Big Picture Quentin Tarantino's films frequently attract controversy for their depictions of violence, with some accusing the director of excess, misogyny, and gratuitous storytelling.

Though his films are known for violent content, he refuses to depict violence towards animals.

Tarantino has always defended the violence in his films as integral to narrative, character, and genre.

The idea of a Quentin Tarantino film without violence is like a comedy without humor. It simply wouldn't play. Since his arrival on the cinematic scene with Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino has frequently attracted controversy over the violent nature of his films, with detractors leveling accusations of excess and misogyny, as well as assertions regarding hypothetical correlations between fictitious and reality-based violence. For more than three decades, however, the wunderkind auteur has consistently and passionately defended such cinematic depictions as integral to narrative, character, and genre, articulating a clear moral position and denouncing alleged links between his work and things that happen in the real world. But despite his strong convictions on the subject, even Quentin Tarantino has a line he's not willing to cross.

Quentin Tarantino Has a Contentious History With Cinematic Violence

When Reservoir Dogs debuted at the 1992 Sundance Film Festival, Quentin Tarantino made waves with audiences and critics, but some viewers were unanimous in objecting to the film's violent content. Aside from several characters meeting a bloody demise, the caper's infamous torture scene featuring Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen) severing a police officer's ear proved unwatchable for some, inspiring numerous theatrical walkouts, one of whom was horror maestro Wes Craven. Tarantino continued provoking polarized reactions to cinematic violence with Pulp Fiction. Often hailed as his masterpiece, the 1994 game changer had its share of critics deeming it excessive and gratuitous. From Vincent Vega (John Travolta) plunging a needle into Mia Wallace's (Uma Thurman) heart and accidentally shooting a man in the head to Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) and Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) offing lowlifes with a samurai sword and shotgun, respectively, Pulp Fiction is an undeniably violent film with a notable body count, but much of its violence is arguably on par with or less graphic than many of Hollywood's R-rated action and horror fare.

The hubbub over violence erupted again when Kill Bill: Vol. 1 hit theaters in 2003. Paying homage to a slew of cinematic genres and marking his first foray into action filmmaking, Tarantino affectionately crafted a blood-soaked tale that's a maniacally over-the-top yet utterly entertaining revenge romp, though not everyone approved of its gleeful embrace of carnage. In addition to Kill Bill's relentlessly high body count, some of the film's vocal naysayers suggested its treatment of women, particularly The Bride (Uma Thurman), was rooted in misogyny. Such claims surfaced again regarding the often harsh treatment of Daisy Domergue (Jennifer Jason Leigh) in The Hateful Eight, which received particularly scathing criticism and had one viewer label Tarantino "a pornographer of violence." Despite being subjected to such hyperbolic critiques for decades, the acclaimed filmmaker has held firm in defending his films' violent content, but even a cinematic maestro of bloodshed has limits.

Quentin Tarantino Refuses To Kill Animals in His Movies

Close

Given his track record of cinematic violence, it may be tempting to assume that no bridge is too far for Quentin Tarantino. From torture to samurai swords and shootouts to flamethrowers, he's left all manner of lifeless bodies in the wake of a prolific career. However, during a conversation at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Tarantino copped to harboring a soft spot regarding the kind of violence he's unwilling to commit to film. "I have a big thing about killing animals in movies," he revealed. "That's a bridge I can't cross. Insects too. Some animal, some dog, some llama, some fly, some rat, doesn’t give a fuck about your movie. I’d kill a million rats, but I don’t necessarily want to kill one in a movie or see one killed in a movie, because I’m not paying to see real death."

In retrospect, Quentin Tarantino has been true to his word. Having written and directed 10 feature films over more than 30 years, there's nary an instance of violence towards animals to be found. Sure, the violent finale of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sees Tex (Austin Butler) throw a few jabs at Cliff Booth's (Brad Pitt) beloved pit bull Brandy as she attacks his groin, but the formidable canine gets the last laugh. Given Tarantino's clean track record of leaving animals unharmed in his films, it's a safe assumption that his next and final feature, purportedly centering on a film critic, will leave that record unblemished.

Quentin Tarantino Has Always Defended His Films' Violent Content

Close

With the violence in his films a frequent topic of conversation and controversy, it's never been lost on Quentin Tarantino that he strikes a nerve with audiences. "It happens at every single screening," he said of theatrical walkouts resulting from Reservoir Dogs' infamous torture scene. "That's OK. It's not their cup of tea. But I am affecting them. I wanted that scene to be disturbing." Despite the scene's shock value, it's fair to note that Tarantino displayed some restraint by allowing its most heinous moment to take place off-screen. Rather than shy away from his reputation for cinematic violence, he embraced it as a backhanded compliment. "As a filmmaker, when you deal in violence, you’re actually penalized for doing a good job," he once quipped.

After the mostly bloodless Jackie Brown, Tarantino likely knew he'd ruffle some feathers with Kill Bill. When the inevitable chorus of critics objecting to the film's violence sounded off, he defended it tooth and nail, emphasizing that Kill Bill's violent content is rooted in style and spectacle rather than realism. This conversation surfaced again, albeit with more gusto and palpable irritability, when Tarantino stood up for Django Unchained after being pressed by a journalist over the film's brutality and alleged connections between real and fictional violence, leading to one of the filmmaker's most passionate and entertaining public spats in recent years. He rationalized the treatment of The Hateful Eight's Daisy Domergue with a similarly strong stance and dispelled critical notions of misogyny. "Violence is hanging over every one of those characters like a cloak of night," said Tarantino. "So I’m not going to go, 'OK, that’s the case for seven of the characters, but because one is a woman, I have to treat her differently.' I’m not going to do that."

Whether one thinks Quentin Tarantino's films are too violent or not, he can't be faulted for lacking the courage of his creative convictions, and his unapologetic approach to defending his work is a recurring breath of fresh air. With The Movie Critic slated to be his last feature, we may yet get another dose of high-octane cinematic violence. While a film about a critic doesn't seem like an obvious avenue for such content, it's a safe assumption that Tarantino will find a way to work it into the mix provided the story doesn't involve too many animals.

Reservoir Dogs is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video