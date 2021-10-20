It’s been two years since Quentin Tarantino released his last film, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Known for going through a long creative process and often commenting on how he intends to make only ten films in his lifetime, Tarantino is about to hit his established 10-movie mark since he started with 1992’s Reservoir Dogs. So this means the time has come for fans of his work to start asking the question: what’s next?

“No idea," the filmmaker said at the Rome Film Festival last Tuesday. He was presented with a lifetime achievement award at the event. Tarantino went on to reveal he is leaning towards a comedy inspired by spaghetti westerns. The director’s love for western movies is all over his filmography, from references to legendary filmmaker Sergio Leone to the use of Ennio Morricone scores on his soundtracks.

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Novelization Reveals New Hardback Cover Art, Release Date

While speaking on stage with director and Rome Film Festival chief Antonio Monda, Tarantino opened up about what he expects from his next project, should he choose it, and how fun it might be.

“I’m looking forward to shooting that [comedy] because it’s going to be really fun. Because I want to shoot it in the Spaghetti Western style where everybody’s speaking a different language. The Mexican Bandido is an Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is a German; the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli. And everybody is speaking a different language. And you [the actors] just know: OK, when he’s finished talking then I can talk.”

When asked about doing Kill Bill 3, another project that he’s been talking about for years, Tarantino replied with a simple “Why not?” However, if he stands his ground of calling it quits after his tenth film, the director will have to handpick from ideas he’s had over the years, including a reboot of his feature film debut. Whatever he decides to be his final project, it seems we’ll have to wait a bit longer to discover.

KEEP READING: 5 Most Curious Marvel Movies Never Made, From Quentin Tarantino's 'Luke Cage' to James Cameron's 'Wolverine'

Share Share Tweet Email

'Sanditon' Season 2 Reveals Release Date, Two New Suitors for Charlotte in First Images We'll have to wait until March to find out more details on these handsome hopefuls.

Read Next