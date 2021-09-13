Quentin Tarantino is working hard to sell the novelization of his hit movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, including a new hardcover version with some extra goodies for fans. Entertainment Weekly exclusively revealed the official art for the hardcover edition, which will be available for sale later this November from HarperCollins.

The new cover itself is reminiscent of the popular oil paintings of the era in which the movie is set. You can see a clear glimpse of Cliff Booth's (Brad Pitt) reflection in the rear-view mirror and a woman's feet (belonging to Pussycat, played by Margaret Qualley) resting on the dash. There's an 8-track in the tape deck labeled for Tom Jones' Greatest Hits, and the car appears to be pulling up outside of the home belonging to the Manson Family on Spahn Ranch, where Squeaky Fromme (played by Dakota Fanning) stands in wait.

HarperCollins will also include some behind-the-scenes photos with the hardcover edition which have never been seen by audiences before, including film posters from the long and storied career of Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a script for an episode of Dalton's famous (albeit fictional) TV show Bounty Law, and a stylized Mad Magazine parody called "Lousy Law: Loser's Last Ride." Tarantino has been working hard to push his literary career within the last year or so in order to spend more time with his family. He's also seriously considering retiring from directing while he's still on top, for fear of his career ending on a down note.

You can now pre-order the special hardcover edition of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization from all major booksellers, including Amazon, Target, and Barnes & Noble. It retails for $30 USD, and will be available for delivery starting on November 9. Check out the cover artwork below:

