Once Upon a Time In Hollywood explores the end of the "Golden Age of Hollywood" through a mix of fact and fiction.

Music plays a critical role in Tarantino's films, providing nontraditional means to advance character development and evoke emotions.

While his films are often characterized by their excessive violence, striking visuals, kinetic energy, and frequent popular culture references, Quentin Tarantino’s greatest strength is his writing. Tarantino’s early films first made a splash in the independent film industry in the 1990s due to their unique narrative construction and collection of instantly memorable characters. While there have been countless films that have attempted to replicate Tarantino’s style, his imitators often forget to include the odd sense of sincerity that is evident in all of his work. Violence isn’t the most essential part of his work, as a melancholy montage in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood stands as the most defining sequence of Tarantino’s career.

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Explores the End of an Era

While callbacks to classic cinema are a recurring element within all of Tarantino’s work, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood analyzes the end of the “Golden Age of Hollywood” through a mix of fact and fiction. Set in the summer of 1969, the film follows the disgruntled movie star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his loyal stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they venture into the next chapter of their career. Both men have trepidation for the future that lies in store for them. Rick is anxious to gain his next part, as he fears he will be doomed to a career of irrelevance should he fail to earn his next major role. Similarly, Cliff is concerned that Rick will leave him behind, as his shady past has already made it difficult to find work.

While Rick and Cliffs’ career trajectories are inspired by various figures within this era of cinema history, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood features many prominent real-life figures in a largely fictionalized approach. Rick and Cliffs’ struggles to navigate the future of the film industry are contrasted with an appearance by Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, one of the most iconic comedy stars of the era. While Tate’s career was on an upward swing following the breakout success of Valley of the Dolls and The Wrecking Crew, her life was cut tragically short when her home was raided by a gang of Charles Manson’s followers in August of 1969. The implication that Once Upon a Time In Hollywood will stick to the truths of history gives the film a perpetual sense of dread in the moments leading up to this fateful night.

While the film acknowledges that it was never meant to last, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood celebrates this creatively industrious period in cinema history. There are drawn-out sequences dedicated to the production of a television western that Dalton stars in, as well as a heartbreaking sequence where Tate gets to witness herself on the big screen. While other Tarantino films are reliant on action and suspense to progress their narrative, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes a deliberately slow approach that homages this unique era that was about to come to a close.

Why ”Out of Time” Is the Perfect Needle Drop

As the film flashes forward to the night of Tate’s presumed death, Tarantino inserts a montage set to the classic Rolling Stones song “Out of Time.” It’s a brilliant piece of foreshadowing, as each of the main characters is set to conclude their story. Rick and Cliff are reuniting for a last hurrah as they each go their separate ways, and Tate is celebrating a night with friends as she awaits the birth of her child; although they all may be “out of time,” Tarantino allows each character to live in the moment and celebrate what they have. The scene is effective because it’s assumed that this is the night that Tate will die, and Rick and Cliff will likely never see each other again. Although Tarantino’s novelization of the film fills in some of the gaps, it's perhaps more effective if the characters’ fates are left open-ended.

The “Out of Time” montage becomes more powerful once it’s revealed that Tarantino is inverting history, and is providing a fairy tale-esque version of what actually happened; this may explain the “Once Upon a Time” segment of the title. History shows that Tate was murdered by Manson’s followers; while Cliff and Rick are fictional characters, it’s unlikely that two old-fashioned figures of the industry would have any relevance once the Old Hollywood era came to a close. By offering a “what if” version of events, Tarantino empowers his characters by giving them a more optimistic ending.

Why Is Music Critical in Quentin Tarantino's Movies?

Although there are many reasons why his early work became so influential within independent cinema, Tarantino’s inventive use of music is one of the most enduring hallmarks of his style. Tarantino’s 1992 directorial debut Reservoir Dogs had a tiny budget but used popular 1970s songs to embellish the story and give it a sense of momentum. This is most prominent during a sequence where the criminal Vic Vega (Matthew Madsen) tortures the undercover cop Marvin Nash (Kirk Baltz), with the insertion of Stealer Wheel’s “Stuck In The Middle With You” providing a backdrop of dark comedy.

Music is essential in many of Tarantino's best scenes, as it gives him a nontraditional means to advance character development that isn’t reliant on action or dialogue. The iconic dance scene in Pulp Fiction between Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) utilizes Chuck Barry’s “You Can Never Tell” to create a strong allusion to the 1950s. Similarly, the usage of modern hip-hop tracks within the soundtrack of Django Unchained turns the revisionist Western into a powerful reclamation of history that pays respect to modern black artists.

While Rolling Stones music is often used in Martin Scorsese’s films, “Out of Time” was the perfect choice for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood because its lyrics allude to the fleeting nature of life. Its insertion at such a critical moment forces the audience to remember that while Sharon, Rick, and Cliff had only a temporary period of success, they left behind a legacy that is worth celebrating.

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

