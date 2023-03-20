Before the blood and gore, the outlandish humor and the feet close-ups kick in, Quentin Tarantino reels viewers in with his characteristic opening sequences. These scenes, each one different from the last, never fail to entice fans from the very outset, letting viewers know (if they didn't already) that the film is going to be wild, but boy they're going to love it.

RELATED: From The Mind of Quentin Tarantino: 12 of His Best Characters

Whether it's calm tabletop debates, anxiety-inducing hideouts or diner robberies, Tarantino's opening sequences, and films as a whole, are a testament to his unique filmmaking style and beloved sense of humor. So, sit back, buckle up and be prepared to inform loved ones that the song in Pulp Fiction's opening credits is not, in fact, "Pump It" by the Black Eyed Peas.

6 Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Image via Miramax Films

"Revenge is a dish best served cold." This is the pearl of wisdom Tarantino offers his viewers in Kill Bill: Volume 1's opening scene. Already excited about the action that's sure to follow from an opening as bold as that quote, fans are shown a veiled and bloody Uma Thurman, lying broken on the timber floors, as mysterious footsteps pace around her and a faceless voice asks "do you find me sadistic?"

RELATED: 10 Deadliest Quentin Tarantino Characters, Ranked

But despite all the suspense and unanswered questions, the title already finds its purpose in the opening scene, as the mysterious voice reaches out his hand to wipe Thurman's face with a handkerchief embroidered "Bill." This delicious build up, followed by the harrowing last line "Bill, it's your baby" and a sudden, unidentified gunshot? Chills. And just like that, Nancy Sinatra's "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)" is sounding more sinister than ever.

5 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

The opening scene of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is one which certainly lives up to the film's title, immediately immersing viewers in the world of Hollywood and the film and television industry. Viewers are thrown straight into the black and white world of "Bounty Law," getting a taste for Rick Dalton's (Leonardo DiCaprio) western acting chops as he portrays bounty hunter Jake Cahill riding horseback, shooting bad guys and smoldering into the camera.

The opening scene also introduces viewers to the character of Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), Rick's trusty stunt double, and one of the coolest characters to grace the screens of Tarantino fans. Through an awkward TV interview, and charismatic answers from Hollywood icon, Rick, characters immediately get a sense for these leading characters. But it's not until the title card appears, and the music kicks in that viewers get a taste for what the film's really all about: riding in cars, classic tunes and California dreamin'.

4 Django Unchained (2012)

Unlike some of Tarantino's other opening scenes - which, despite being iconic, can be rather vague in how little they tell the audience about the film's plot - the opening of Django Unchained very clearly establishes the films central themes and concerns from the first shot. Redditor Captain_Rex_501 applauds the film for its excellent opening credits, writing "Django’s opening does not get enough praise. The music, the lighting, everything is so good."

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino's 'Django Unchained' Universe We Never Got'

Tarantino puts his best foot forward in this opening scene, captivating the audience simply through cinematography and music, relying on minimal acting and no dialogue to introduce viewers to his western narrative. The iconic "Django" tune by Luis Bacalov propels the characters forward as the actors move in time with the music, and the unmistakably Tarantino use of the crash zoom brings viewers along on their journey, showcasing the different landscapes and conditions of their march. But mostly, this opening brilliantly introduces viewers to the title character, informing them that this is Jamie Foxx's time to shine, and he is going to kick some Candyland ass.

3 Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Despite being his first feature film, the opening scene in Reservoir Dogs perfectly encapsulates Tarantino's unique blend of the criminal and the mundane, embedding in these characters a brilliantly written wit that makes even the most alarming of scenes effortlessly funny. This scene, in which a group of mobsters debate the finer details of Madonna's lyricism and the etiquette of tipping is Tarantino's comedic style in a nutshell, with Redditor Housecat-in-a-jungle noting that it is "so iconic".

Viewers listen intently as characters dressed in suits and named after colors attempt to prove their knowledge on Madonna's songwriting intent, while debating back and forth over the need to adequately tip hospitality workers. Their rigorous debate over tipping proving to viewers that, even though cutting off someone's ear and robbing a jewelry store might be allowed, not tipping someone is never okay.

2 Pulp Fiction (1994)

Image via Miramax Films

Coming in at a close second is perhaps Tarantino's most well known film, Pulp Fiction. Redditor okbruser notes that this scene is so memorable that it has stood the test of time as one of Tarantino's most iconic scenes despite the fact that "you don't even get [the characters'] real names." And yet these nameless characters are so well acted by both Amanda Plummer and Tarantino regular Tim Roth that there is continual debate over who steals the scene. The answer: there isn't one. Plummer's effortless transition from soft, sweet and harmless to fearless, fiery and full of rage is worthy of its own spin-off film, and Roth's charisma makes the line between a character viewers should and shouldn't root for more and more blurred.

RELATED: 10 Films That Prove 1994 Was The Best Ever Year For Movies

While Tarantino is known for his outrageous and comedic violence, this scene is also a perfect testament to his capacity to interestingly capture the mundane. Visually and thematically, there is nothing interesting about the scene, and yet viewers are entirely captivated by this conversation between a couple over coffee. So invested that by the time the guns come out, Plummer shouts her unforgettable line and the music kicks in, viewers are ready for the non-linear rollercoaster that awaits them.

1 Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Lauded by Redditors as Tarantino's best opening scene is that of Inglourious Basterds. Tarantino constructs an excruciating slow-burn through his seemingly peaceful confrontation between a "Jew Hunter" and a French dairy farmer concealing Jews under the floorboards of his family home. Tarantino's painful use of silence, both in the scene's lack of music, and in drawn out acts such as lighting a pipe, force viewers to sit in the discomfort and amplifies their worries, torturously awaiting the bloodshed and violence they know is coming.

Christoph Waltz' acting adds to the tension of the scene, masking his villainy with a charming smile and flattery, which he seamlessly replaces with long, intimidating glances and emotionless accusations. The father's internal war of conscience also raises the stakes, as viewers wonder if he will reveal those he's promised to keep concealed if it means protecting his family. But perhaps the most applaudable aspect of this opening scene is the satisfying way its events and characters are brought back to the forefront later in the film, revealing surprising character histories and delicious plots for revenge. Redditor CapMego72_ even went so far as to say this scene was Tarantino's best written scene overall.

NEXT: 10 Classic Movies That Most Directly Inspired The Works of Quentin Tarantino