The Big Picture Quentin Tarantino surprises fans by declaring Peppa Pig as the best thing to come out of Britain in recent years, despite being known for his violent and stylized films.

Peppa Pig is a cultural phenomenon in the UK, praised for its relatability, humor, charm, and educational and social lessons for young viewers.

Tarantino appreciates Peppa Pig for occupying his kids' attention, but the show also has helpful plot lines that teach valuable lessons.

No matter what form of entertainment you're focusing on, it's always best to listen to the recommendations that come from the mouths of the industry's most admired people. With music, most people would no doubt perk up when Elton John or Beyoncé have a hot tip on another artist, just as someone like Stephen King or John Grisham would probably be the type fans would bank on for a solid novel recommendation. This is the same when it comes to on-screen entertainment, and when someone like master filmmaker Quentin Tarantino blurts out what he considers to be top quality in the world of TV or movies, viewers at home should listen. However, Tarantino's two-thumbs-up nod toward what he thinks is the best to come out of Britain in recent years may surprise you.

Of course, Tarantino is known for his high-concept stylized films, in which some fans can easily point out his work by just watching a few scenes involving his brilliant characters. It's been over three decades since the writer/director presented Reservoir Dogs to moviegoers, and since then, his highly selective productions have been synonymous with a type of filmmaking that Tarantino could confidently call his own. However, when asked by Empire about his favorite piece of entertainment from the other side of the pond, many had their jaws drop when they learned that it wasn't another bloodbath action or horror film, but instead, the animated children's series, Peppa Pig.

RELATED: Best Animated TV Series on Netflix Right Now

'Peppa Pig' Is a British Cultural Phenomenon

For those who don't know, Peppa Pig first captured the hearts and growing brains of children across the United Kingdom back in 2004 and gained quick popularity, especially from parents flicking on the telly. As the show's popularity grew, more and more episodes were released, now reaching over 400 chapters within its many seasons. Before the series even reached the United States, Peppa Pig was seen as a cultural phenomenon in the UK, receiving not only critical praise from parents and children but also from critics themselves. By the late 2010s, Britain and many surrounding countries were joyfully oinking and learning simultaneously.

The show's popularity and critical praise came from many factors, which can all be attributed to the writers and voice actors. Not only is the series relatable and entertaining for young children anywhere around the world, but the show also gets the recognition it deserves due to its charm, humor, and emotional scenarios. This is in addition to what parents hope for most; educational and social lessons that benefit any young viewer's sponge brain. That's why it might be a surprise to hear that the man who once wrote a scene involving a gimp living in a torture den believes Peppa Pig is high-quality British entertainment.

What Is 'Peppa Pig' About?

Image Via Nick Jr.

The show revolves around the main character, Peppa, who is an energetic, positively spirited sweet young piglet who does just about every usual thing most young children do. Each episode focuses on different experiences, from playing with friends to spending time with family or going on school trips. In each installment, you can count on these characters to focus on at least one relatable situation, showing kids at home that not every life moment is peaches and cream, and it may require getting your boots a bit muddy. With the help of her family and friends, Peppa manages to navigate through life's little curveballs to go to bed happy, which, like the best animated series, helps make the viewer ready for a fresh new day.

Just like any other quality television show, the main character requires a supporting cast to help her along the way. Right off the bat, viewers are introduced to Peppa's family during the opening credits as she presents her little brother George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig (each vocalizing their own personal oink). On top of these regulars, we also have Peppa's friends, Susie Sheep and Rebecca Rabbit. Plenty of viewers are also familiar with some of the many other sub-characters such as Emily Elephant and Danny Dog as well. All of these different, well-crafted characters can be paired up with typical friends that underage kids watching at home can recognize.

Why Does Quentin Tarantino Love 'Peppa Pig'?

Of course, when you think of Peppa Pig, it is very unlikely you are connecting that children's animated series to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. However, when he was talking to Empire Online about how he has been introducing his kids to different forms of on-screen entertainment, the subject of Peppa Pig came up. When he first started out speaking about his children's love for Despicable Me Part Two, the subject quickly turned to other forms of TV that held his son's attention longer than 10 to 15 minutes. That's when that little piggy's name came up. The filmmaker might have award-winning hit films peppering his credit list, but if there's one thing his kids are always ready to choose first, he admits it's Peppa Pig. And he also explains that they are not the only ones who enjoy the delightful, colorful show. "I actually do like Peppa Pig; I watch it a lot," he admitted. "I'll say it — Peppa Pig is the greatest British import of this decade."

Whether you're a parent, child, or someone who enjoys watching endless memes online, it's pretty easy to realize that Tarantino isn't just happy he has something to keep his kids occupied for a period of time. He absolutely has solid reasons for his statement when you analyze the episodes that Peppa Pig has been able to churn out over the years; the plot lines are equally entertaining as they are helpful. The series tackles storylines that focus on problem-solving as well as challenges the average child faces with everyday friend encounters and adult interactions. By the end of each episode, young viewers have not only been entertained, but they've also learned lessons that range from basic to complicated.

Parents can rest assured that they're not just occupying their kids' attention for some time but instead helping them develop moral and social skills. As much as it may come as a surprise to hear someone like Quentin Tarantino declaring an animated kids' show about talking animals as the best thing to come out of Britain in the last 10 years, the show's reputation and quality make it seem not so far-fetched. With the series still going on and now being extended through 2027, there may be a time when the children who grew up influenced by this brilliant little cartoon may actually find themselves enjoying it with their own little piggies one day.