Having been around since the late 1980s, Quentin Tarantino is one of the best directors to ever step behind the camera. While most movie fans consider directors like Tarantino strictly artisans of their craft, it can be easy to forget that they are also consumers of the very art they put out into the world. During a recent episode of his Video Archives Podcast, Tarantino spoke about Nicolas Cage, another dedicated veteran of the craft. While Tarantino made his directorial debut in 1987, Cage first appeared on screen just a few years prior, starring as Randy alongside Deborah Foreman and Elizabeth Daily in Valley Girl. While speaking about Cage on his podcast, Tarantino revealed which of his films he’s most enamored with, and it’s likely not one you’d expect:

"I'm watching some Nic Cage stuff, and the one that blew me away was that movie he did, Pig. That's one of the best of the last five years. That's one of the best movies I've seen in the last five years. He deserves to be proud of it... that guy who directed it did a killer job. He did a really, really terrific job. One of the things that's great about it, especially after watching all the "revenge-o-matics" we've seen, the movie sets it up like all the revenge-o-matics Nic Cage seems to have done in the last five years... this sets itself up to be that only to decidedly not go down that road in the most creative way possible."

Pig won more than its fair share of awards from Saturn, Spotlight, AFCA, and more, but the film did not make it into consideration for any Academy Awards or Golden Globes. Many feel that Nicolas Cage gives one of the strongest performances of his career in Pig, which currently sits at a nearly flawless score of 97% from critics and an 84% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Michael Sarnoski wrote and directed Pig, with Vanessa Block also receiving writing credit for her work on the story. Sarnoski followed up Pig by helming A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel film in John Krasinski’s horror franchise which performed exceedingly well at the box office and also earned strong scores of 87% and 73% from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Sarnoski will next direct Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer in The Death of Robin Hood.

What’s Coming Next for Nicolas Cage?

Cage currently has several projects in the works, including a live-action Spider-Noir series starring Brendan Gleeson that recently began filming. Cage will also reprise his role as Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and he’s been tapped to star alongside Heather Graham and Stephen Dorff in The Gunslingers, which is due in theaters on January 12, 2025. Cage will next team up with Noah Jupe and Souhelia Yacoub for The Carpenter’s Son, and he’ll star alongside J.K. Simmons and Giancarlo Esposito in The Prince, from director Cameron Van Hoy and writer David Mamet.

Pig stars Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff and was written and directed by Michael Sarnoski. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Pig on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU