Ever since John Travolta opened up the briefcase during the iconic apartment scene in Pulp Fiction, fans have been longing for the answer to, "What's inside?" This mystery will likely never be solved — that is, if a definitive answer exists at all. The gold light that radiates upon opening the case was an inspired touch by writer-director Quentin Tarantino, a savvy artist who knows that the best storytelling moments are best left unsaid. During the writing process of the modern classic, an early draft brought distinct clarity to what the suitcase carried inside, which likely confirms that Tarantino's breakout feature film was directly tied to his debut film, Reservoir Dogs.

'Pulp Fiction' Became a Cultural Phenomenon

Pulp Fiction, from its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival to its release in 1994, became a worldwide sensation. The film is adored today, close to 30 years since its release. Pulp Fiction announced Tarantino as not just the next great American auteur, but a celebrity figure. The film is defined by many indelible traits: inspired casting, non-linear structure, and punchy dialogue that ranks among the finest crime fiction. Tarantino proved himself as the great cinematic sampler of his time, as he formed a seemingly idiosyncratic vision based on pre-existing films, never shy to unabashedly pay homage to scenes and characteristics of his favorite movies. He converged "high" and "low" art; the French New Wave and Grindhouse exploitation fare are equally prevalent in his films. Most of all, Tarantino is a born entertainer, and Pulp Fiction created enough indelible moments to keep moviegoers from never getting tired of rewatching the film.

Pulp Fiction broke all the rules for mainstream American films. This is evident right from the opening sequences of the film, which jump backward in chronology from a robbery at a diner to a pair of lowly hitmen driving to a job. In most films, everything leading up to the main action of the scene would be perfunctory. Thanks to Tarantino's writing, you could watch Vincent Vega (Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) drive around Los Angeles and talk about French McDonald's menu items all day. The two are sent by their boss, Marcellus Wallace (Ving Rhames), to the apartment of a disloyal associate, Brett (Frank Whaley), to retrieve a briefcase and subsequently execute him.

What Is the 'Pulp Fiction' Briefcase All About?

After Jules chows down on a tasty burger, but before they bring a hailstorm of bullets on Brett, Vincent gets hold of the briefcase hidden in the kitchen. Upon unlocking the case, with the ominous lock combination of "666," Vincent gazes at what the case contains, as he is absorbed by the gold light emanating from it. The secret item creates such an overwhelming sensation that Vincent's mind needs to be called back to Earth. "Vincent, we happy?" Jules asks as Vincent responds in the affirmative, still in awe. His reaction suggests that, amid completing this menial job, he somehow managed to win the lottery by opening this briefcase. During Pulp Fiction's climax, which jumps back in time to Jules and Vincent eating breakfast after their near-botched job, Jules opens the briefcase to Pumpkin (Tim Roth) during the diner robbery. Mirroring Vincent's inundated reaction, Pumpkin finds the object inside the briefcase nothing short of breathtaking.

What could be inside the briefcase to trigger such a viscerally overwhelming sensation from characters who feast their eyes on it? If you're looking for a definitive answer, you're out of luck. First and foremost, the ambiguity behind the briefcase is acceptable, as the item is nothing more than a MacGuffin, a plot device to further the narrative and justify the action on screen. Regardless, fans to this day are dead-set on unlocking the mystery of the briefcase, which, of course, is a product of the immense passion that Pulp Fiction inspired. Since its release, fan theories have run amok. While a rudimentary answer such as cash or contraband is the most plausible, one theory that has circulated the Internet is that the briefcase holds the soul of Marcellus Wallace, which would explain the "666" lock combination.

Quentin Tarantino Envisioned Diamonds in the Briefcase

During the early stages of the writing process, Quentin Tarantino and his co-writer, Roger Avary, envisioned that the briefcase would contain stolen diamonds, which were the objects of desire in Reservoir Dogs. Following the disastrous jewelry store heist and impending fallout in Tarantino's debut film, Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi), the lone survivor of the story, flees with the bag of stolen diamonds. Even at the beginning of his career, Tarantino had his mind set on an expanded universe that was interconnected between his films. This would indicate that Marcellus was the mastermind behind the Reservoir Dogs heist. Since Mr. Pink would have been involved in an intense police pursuit, it's reasonable to suspect that he lost possession of the diamonds. Throughout his career, Tarantino was never shy to connect his films. Examples of world-building include the sibling connection between Vincent in Pulp Fiction and Michael Madsen's Vic Vega (Mr. Blonde) in Reservoir Dogs, as well as the prevalence of the fictional Red Apple cigarettes.

"Originally the briefcase contained diamonds. But that just seemed too boring and predictable," Roger Avary told Roger Ebert in his book, Questions for the Movie Answer Man. Ebert cited that Tarantino meant for the briefcase's true identity to be left up to the viewer's interpretation. While the Reservoir Dogs connection was never explicitly cited, Tarantino's aptitude for connected worlds between films heavily suggests that they exist in a shared environment. However, Tarantino's preference for selective mystery is more in line with his approach to storytelling. Oftentimes, the sequences we're not shown as viewers are more compelling than what is presented by the director, as evident by not depicting the central heist in Reservoir Dogs. Tarantino attests that the imagination is far more potent than whatever is conveyed on screen. "I like the idea that you open up the briefcase in Pulp Fiction and I don't tell you what's in there, but it's up to you to figure out what's in there, and now that's your movie," Tarantino said in an interview with Charlie Rose.

The writer-director creates extensive backgrounds for his characters for his own benefit, but for the viewer, watching a Tarantino film is a choose-your-own-adventure story. The prospect of Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, arguably the most totemic films in Quentin Tarantino's filmography, having a distinct connection is enticing, but restoring ambiguity regarding the content of the briefcase was a wise decision. To feel the overwhelming aura of the gold light radiating from the briefcase, we need to be as equally transfixed as Vincent is, which can only be replicated by mystery. On the bright side, ambiguity allows for no wrong answers. Maybe it's cash, perhaps they're diamonds. If you want, you could talk yourself into believing that Marcellus Wallace's soul is inside. That's the beauty of storytelling.

