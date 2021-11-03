Quentin Tarantino super fans prepare to get your wallets out as the 'Pulp Fiction' filmmaker is making the jump to the cryptocurrency market.

The world of film has seen many changes in the past 30 years since the Quentin Tarantino classic Pulp Fiction was released. Things like home video have changed from VHS to DVDs to Blu-ray while streaming has made video stores and physical media practically obsolete. The one market film has not really jumped into yet is the world of cryptocurrency. However, on Tuesday Tarantino looks to take that market for a spin as he has announced that he will be making 7 never-before-seen clips from Pulp Fiction available on “Secret NFTs” built on Secret Network which is a blockchain that focuses on privacy.

Tarantino will be auctioning off the “Non-fungible tokens'' on the Opensea website where you can place your bid now. NFTs are the latest cryptocurrency to go mainstream after Christie’s auction house sold the first ever NFT artwork which was a collage of images by digital artist Beeple for a huge sum of $69.3 million in early 2021.

These NFTs can transform digital works of art and collectibles into unique verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain. Many artists, musicians, and influencers have started looking into the currency as a viable market for profit.

Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction is not the first film to invest in cryptocurrency as VeVe Partners and MGM Studios announced in September that the latest James Bond film No Time to Die would launch NFT content. However, Tarantino‘s name alone is enough to turn more heads towards the platform in the film industry.

RELATED: The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Novel Isn’t Trying to “Answer” Questions Posed by the Movie“I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from Pulp Fiction to fans,” Tarantino said in a statement on Tuesday. The NFTs will also include excerpts from the original handwritten script for Pulp Fiction and an exclusive commentary from Tarantino that will reveal “secrets about the film and its creator,” according to Secret Network.

This now revolutionary filmmaker made his directorial debut in 1992 with Reservoir Dogs and then went on the make such critically praised classics such as the aforementioned Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Volume 1 and 2, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Both Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained won Tarantino Best Original Screenplay Oscars. These new NFTs could very well open the Tarantino vault and begs the question what else this filmmaker has in store for us with this newfound currency. For all the latest film news regarding NFTs, stick with Collider.

