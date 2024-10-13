Movies of the 1970s were filled with malaise, paranoia, and most prevailing of all, revenge. Thrillers about a one-person army seeking retribution for wrongdoings became a genre of its own, from popcorn fare like Death Wish to poignant artful statements like Taxi Driver. It didn't matter what character archetype it was — a cop, an outlaw, a veteran, or an everyday individual — characters of the '70s were fueled by the angst and dread of a post-Watergate and Vietnam America to exact vengeance. It was a dual-wielding genre — one that could entertain the masses and comment on a societal topic at a macro level with distinct clarity. One of the most richly crafted and thoughtful revenge thrillers of the decade, Rolling Thunder, is an all-time favorite of Quentin Tarantino, who rightfully can't stop obsessing over it.

'Rolling Thunder' Reflects American Rage of the 1970s

Image via American International Pictures

Quentin Tarantino, determined to direct only one more film, seems to be pivoting to film criticism as a full-time occupation as a podcast host and author. Tarantino, who analyzes films with the level of shrewdness with which he writes his screenplays, lives and breathes movies. His bread-and-butter, in particular, are thrillers and exploitation flicks from the 1970s, which comprise the body of his scintillating film criticism book, Cinema Speculation. Offering revisionist and counter-argumentative essays on films that were released when he was coming of age, Tarantino's praise of Rolling Thunder is some of his most glowing criticism.

The film, about Charles Rane (William Devane), a recently returned Vietnam War POW whose family is killed during a violent home invasion, is a revenge thriller that was the best Quentin Tarantino film before Tarantino ever picked up a camera. With a severed hand, Rane embarks on a revenge rampage against those responsible for his family's death, who were a group of outlaws wanting to steal silver dollars given to Rane as a homecoming gift. Directed by John Flynn and written by Paul Schrader (whose script shares the DNA of his movies about psychologically disturbed people seeking vigilante justice, notably Taxi Driver and Hardcore), Rolling Thunder is a quintessential '70s revenge thriller, from its bloodthirsty anti-hero blowing away every bad guy in sight to its sobering commentary on the aftershocks of the Vietnam War.

What Are the Fascist Implications Behind 'Rolling Thunder'?

Close

Tarantino, a longtime fan of Rolling Thunder, wrote that the John Flynn film is "The greatest savage, fascist, revengeamatic flick ever made," in Cinema Speculation. The superlatives "greatest" and "savage" are apt when singing the praises of a film, but where does Tarantino get off calling a film he admires "fascist?" Critics were cautious of the myriad of revenge-laden films about one-man armies wreaking havoc and their damaging influence on the public, with Pauline Kael slamming Dirty Harry for its fascist implications. Rolling Thunder checks all the boxes of what would constitute a fascist-coded film: an alienated white soldier unleashing his wrath disguised as noble justice on non-white criminals.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In Paul Schrader's original script (which was drastically altered, according to Tarantino's detailed history of the film's production), Charles Rane was a far more unforgiving and malicious character and was someone who could not be redeemed in the end. Schrader believed his script, envisioned as a companion piece to Taxi Driver, was "ruined" during filming, as its climax called for Rane and his veteran friend Johnny Vohden (Tommy Lee Jones) to murder everyone around them, not just the Mexican antagonists. Where Devane hardly utters a word in the film, Schrader's interpretation of the character is quite loquacious, often spewing bigotry. He consciously wrote the film as an anti-fascist statement, clearly separating himself from the character's rhetoric.

Tarantino concludes his essay by underlining the irony of a film intended to be a scathing critique of fascism in a post-Vietnam America morphing into a purely fascist revenge thriller. As problematic as it sounds, the visceral edge and unflinching attitude of Rolling Thunder is why he fell in love with it, as he wrote that it was "The movie that gave me permission to be a critic." By refraining from the didactic condemnation of immoral behavior, Rolling Thunder's indulgence in fascist tendencies makes it all the more powerful. In the '70s, studios respected the intelligence of their audience, allowing them to condemn the sociopathic streak of the Rane character on their own. Tarantino's ill-fated swan song film, The Movie Critic, planned on re-working Schrader's lost version of Rolling Thunder. "It was the best combination of character study and action film ever made," Quentin Tarantino wrote of the film, which laid the groundwork for his own "revengeamatic" films, Kill Bill and Django Unchained. If his films prove anything, it's that nothing leaves quite as potent of an impact as an act of vengeance.

Rolling Thunder is available to watch on Pluto in the U.S.

Watch on Pluto