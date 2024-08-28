Quentin Tarantino has worked with many of the same collaborators over his decades-long career behind the camera. Since his debut in 1992, the auteur filmmaker has forged and maintained strong bonds with actors, producers, cinematographers, and production designers, among others. While Tarantino has teamed with legends like Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Richardson six times apiece, his most frequent collaborator remains editor Sally Menke.

Having edited seven of his films, beginning with Reservoir Dogs, Menke's work alongside Tarantino earned her Oscar nominations for Pulp Fiction and Inglourious Basterds. Though the fruitful partnership came to a sudden end upon Menke's death in 2010, her contribution to one of modern cinema's most singular list of titles is invaluable. For Tarantino's part, the experience of working with Menke proved so influential that he would ultimately refer to her as his "only, truly genuine collaborator." So how did the two meet?

How Did Quentin Tarantino and Sally Menke Begin Working Together?

With just a few credits to her name at the time, Sally Menke read a script for a film called Reservoir Dogs in the early 1990s. Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, a then-unknown yet up-and-coming talent, the story about a heist gone awry had Menke champing at the bit to get involved as an editor. "It floored me," she said of the screenplay in 2009. "Scorsese was a hero of mine, especially as he used a female editor in Thelma Schoonmaker, and this script just had that tone." After lobbying to land the gig, Menke received word that she'd been hired to edit Reservoir Dogs while hiking in Canada, kicking off a creative partnership with Tarantino that would last nearly two decades.

"The best collaborations are the director-editor teams, where they can finish each other’s sentences," Tarantino said in 2007, and his synchronous relationship with Menke is no exception. He would often defer to her expertise as the final stages of a production were underway, acknowledging that, "those were kind of like the stages -- you know, the mix and the color timing and everything -- where I would recede just a little bit, because I was pretty tired of the process by that time. And she would take one step forward and I would take one tiny step back. And she'd kind of lead the way." Given his singular brand of taste and creative autonomy, the fact that Tarantino allowed Menke an unusual level of input and creative control over his films is a testament to her skills and instincts as an editor.

Having once described film editors as "the quiet heroes of movies," Menke was all too aware that her working relationship with Tarantino was among her most personal and cherished. Invisible yet essential, film editors are indeed among the most consequential contributors to a movie, shaping and enhancing a viewer's perception of the narrative, characters, and emotion via subtle but effective tricks of their trade. So collaborative were Tarantino and Menke that the former acknowledged the latter's efforts as being equivalent to writing a final draft of his screenplays, telling The Guardian that, "when it comes to the editing, I write with Sally." In September 2010, however, one of modern cinema's long-time collaborations between an editor and a filmmaker came to a tragic conclusion.

Quentin Tarantino's Closest Collaborator Died in 2010

In September 2010, Sally Menke passed away while hiking near Griffith Park in Los Angeles. Per the Los Angeles Times, her death was "heat-related" as temperatures soared to 113 degrees that day. Devastated by the sudden loss of his close friend and creative colleague, Tarantino wouldn't publicly comment on Menke's passing for many months. Her creative spirit, however, has lived on in the filmmaker's editing process alongside Fred Raskin. Tarantino told The Huffington Post that while working on Django Unchained, he and Raskin "did have a sign on the Avid, through the entire editing, that was 'WWSD.' What Would Sally Do?'"

For his part, Tarantino has never been shy about expressing his respect, love, and admiration for his long-time editor. Look no further than at his habit of expressing such sentiments during the shooting process — facing the camera before and after a take to say, "Hi, Sally" — as evidence of their special relationship. It may be a simple gesture, but it isn't hard to imagine Sally Menke, while viewing dailies in the lonely confines of an editing room, cracking a smile as she sees a friendly face while cutting footage.

