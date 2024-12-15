Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson have one of the most iconic director-actor collaborations in modern cinema, beginning with Pulp Fiction in 1994. His unforgettable performance as Jules Winnfield cemented Jackson as a key figure in Tarantino’s cinematic universe, and the two have since worked together six times. Jackson’s inimitable charisma and ability to turn any character into his own have made him a perfect match for Tarantino’s sharp dialogue and audacious storytelling. Together, they’ve created some of the most unforgettable moments in film. With allegedly one more film to go, audiences can bet that Tarantino's last film will feature Jackson.

This list celebrates the unique synergy between Jackson and Tarantino by looking at every one of the director’s films based on just how much Samuel L. Jackson there is. From audible cameos to a full-fledged leading role, we explore the roles Jackson plays, the impact he has on the story, and the larger-than-life personality he brings to every project. Let’s dive into the worlds of Tarantino and see where Jackson’s unmistakable touch elevates the films even further.

7 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992), 'Kill Bill Vol. 1' (2003), 'Death Proof' (2007), and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

The only Jackson-less films

Samuel L. Jackson does not appear in four of Quentin Tarantino’s films: Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill Vol. 1, Death Proof, and his most recent, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino’s debut feature, predated their iconic partnership, as the director was still establishing himself and hadn’t yet formed his creative bond with Jackson. While he is not there for the first part of Kill Bill, he does make an appearance in the sequel. When Death Proof rolled around, Jackson’s absence can be chalked up to Tarantino experimenting with a smaller ensemble, to focus on a moderately-budgeted, grindhouse-inspired narrative.

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jackson’s absence is perhaps the most noticeable, given his longstanding presence in Tarantino’s films. With a story that centered around the Golden Age of Hollywood, the film features a specific cast that includes Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, all tailored to evoke the era. However, Tarantino was reportedly in talks with Jackson to have him for a villain role in the Bounty Law episode with Leonardo DiCaprio. While Jackson’s voice or screen presence might have added a unique value to these films in different ways, they still stand strong, showcasing Tarantino’s range as a filmmaker even without his frequent collaborator.