Quentin Tarantino Says ‘The Social Network’ Is the Best Film of the 2010s

We may not have the full list yet, but we know what topped Quentin Tarantino’s list of the Best Films of the 2010s. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has made no secret of the fact that he loves to create ranked lists of movies, meticulously putting together a Top 10 each year. But for 2019, he revealed on The Rewatchables podcast that he was doing a deep-dive into rewatching a bunch of films from the 2010s to come up with his list of the best movies of the decade.

During an interview with Premiere Magazine (which is in French), Tarantino revealed that David Fincher’s 2010 masterpiece The Social Network tops his list of the Best Films of the 2010s. Why? Tarantino said it really needs no further explanation: “It’s The Social Network, hands down (…) It is Number 1 because it’s the best, that’s all! It crushes all the competition.”

Tarantino isn’t alone in putting The Social Network at the top of his 2010s list, as Fincher’s film has held up remarkably well over the past 10 years and still stands as a defining film about the early 21st century. Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar-winning script is phenomenal, Fincher’s direction is precise and incisive, and the performances from the likes of Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield, frankly, should’ve won Oscars.

QT will certainly drop his full Top 10 list at some point, but he has revealed that Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is #2 (and coincidentally, Tarantino chose Dunkirk for one of three episodes of The Rewatchables he appeared on—it’s a must-listen). Here’s hoping that comes sooner rather than later, because I am fascinated to see how his unique taste translates to a best of the decade list.

But while we wait, check out Collider’s copious amounts of Best of the Decade coverage from late last year and our own ranking of Tarantino’s films.