Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Would Have Involved Way More Old-Timey Gangsters than Expected

It looks like it’ll be a while before Paramount brings Star Trek back to the big screen. THR reports new president Emma Watts has put all three in-development takes on the franchise on hold in an effort to really focus on where the sci-fi series should head next. This includes a pitch from Legion creator Noah Hawley, another looking to reunite the cast of the J.J. Abrams reboot series, and—most intriguingly—an idea from The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith with the aim for Oscar-winner Quentin Tarantino to direct. I say “most intriguingly” because what the hell would a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie even look like? Today, we have something close to an answer.

Deadline’s report notes that Tarantino’s project is “based on an episode of the classic Star Trek series that takes place largely earthbound in a 30s gangster setting.”

That sounds a whole lot like “A Piece of the Action”, a season 2 episode directed by James Komack and written by David P. Harmon and Gene L. Coon. The episode finds Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and McCoy (DeForest Kelley) beaming down to the planet Sigma Iotia II in search of a long-lost ship only to find the locals rocking the pinstripes and Tommy guns of your classic 1920s American gangster. It’s an out-there episode, probably the only Star Trek episode to feature a drive-by shooting, and a Tarantino take on the story would’ve been truly wild.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a scenario where that happens. The “Piece of the Action” adaptation is still a “viable” option for Paramount, but Tarantino looks to have left the project. Back in January, here’s what he had to say:

“I think they might make that movie, but I just don’t think I’m going to direct it. It’s a good idea. They should definitely do it and I’ll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut.”

For more on the whole Star Trek situation, here are the details on Hawley’s project hitting the backburner.