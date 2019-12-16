Quentin Tarantino Is Probably Not Making a ‘Star Trek’ Movie Anymore

0

After the 2019 release of his mega-acclaimed Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, we knew three things about the future of Quentin Tarantino. One: His upcoming feature film was going to be his 10th. Two: He plans to retire from directing after 10 films. Three: He’s been developing an R-rated Star Trek film for some time now. So: Was his 10th, and last, feature film going to be a bonkers Star Trek movie for adults? For those excited about that potential project, we have unfortunate news: In an interview with Consequence of Sound, Tarantino revealed that his Star Trek take is likely no more.

When asked, point blank, if Star Trek was going to be related to his 10th and final film, Tarantino dropped this bombshell: “I think I’m steering away from Star Trek, but I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet.” Now, I’ve certainly never been in a position to direct an R-rated version of a big-budget, well-liked sci-fi franchise. But I would have to imagine that, if I decided I was no longer interested in directing said film, I would “have an official conversation with those guys” immediately. But again, I’ve never been in this position, so what do I know?

So if Tarantino ain’t finishing his filmmaking career going boldly where no one has gone before, where will he be going? Especially since Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood felt like such a strong cumulation of all of Tarantino’s passions? QT himself feels that — and finds it freeing.

In a strange way, it seems like this movie, Hollywood, would be my last. So, I’ve kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voilà kind of statement. I mean to such a degree there was a moment when I was writing and went, “Should I do this now? Should I do something else? Is this the 10th one?” No, no don’t stop the planets from aligning, what are you, Galactus? If the Earth is saying do it, do it. Not that it was an argument, but a little thought, like, “Well, if I’m gonna go out like Max Ophüls style, Lola Montez, this is it, and if It’s not good, then all my other work is trash, alright.” This would have been the one. But in a weird way, it actually kind of freed me up. I mean, I have no idea what the story of the next one’s going to be. I don’t even have a clue.

Tarantino went on to say he finds “the idea of a smaller audience” appealing for his final work, and said that it will likely feel “like the epilogue, you know, an author’s note.” And while he didn’t count out that he might have “a really big idea” to go out on instead, I find the idea of a smaller film as a conclusive statement to be quite intriguing. No matter what the maestro chooses to pursue, it will no doubt be a film statement as intriguing and eclectic as the man himself.

