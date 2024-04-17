The Big Picture Tarantino's The Movie Critic will not be his final film, as he has decided not to make it at all.

The film's production was delayed due to Tarantino's dissatisfaction with the script, leaving his swan song a mystery.

Tarantino has several unrealized projects to choose from, including a sequel to Kill Bill and a hard-R Star Trek project.

The much-anticipated The Movie Critic will not be Quentin Tarantino's tenth and final film. Don't get too excited, though - the writer-director hasn't reneged on his vow to give up movie-making after ten movies. He's simply decided not to make The Movie Critic at all. Deadline reports that Tarantino has changed his mind about making the film, which was slated to star Brad Pitt.

Production had already been delayed by Tarantino's decision to rewrite the script, even as Sony prepared to distribute the film, just as they had for his last film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, Tarantino apparently could not shape the script to his liking. This leaves what will be Tarantino's cinematic swan song a mystery once more. There are certainly no shortage of unrealized Tarantino projects he could turn back to - from a Kill Bill sequel, to a biopic of radical abolitionist John Brown, and even a hard-R Star Trek project with Paramount. Or, of course, as Tarantino often does, he could decide to surprise us.

What Was 'The Movie Critic' Going To Be About?

Information on the project, which will now proceed into the mists of myth and legend with Alejandro Jodorowsky's Dune, Stanley Kubrick's Napoleon, and Guillermo del Toro's At the Mountains of Madness, has been scarce. According to Tarantino, the movie critic of the title would have been based on "a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag". It was said to have been inspired by Tarantino's youth, when he had a job servicing vending machines that sold pornographic magazines. Most of the magazines were trash, but he found that one of them had a surprisingly literate film critic. Little else about the film has been revealed - rumors swirled that actors from previous Tarantino productions would join the cast to send the director off into cinematic Valhalla, but now that the film won't get made, those rumors will stay as rumors.

Of course, Tarantino has abandoned movies before, only to return to them. After announcing The Hateful Eight in 2013, the script for the snowbound Western leaked, and Tarantino canceled the project. However, after reconsidering, Tarantino changed his mind, and the film was ultimately released in 2015 to critical acclaim and a box office topping $156 million USD.

Quentin Tarantino has decided not to make The Movie Critic; what his final project will be remains a mystery. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.