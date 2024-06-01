The Big Picture Quentin Tarantino is set on directing only 10 films to leave on top, emulating classic directors.

The Movie Critic was shaped to be Tarantino's bold and enigmatic final film.

Brad Pitt was rumored to be in the lead role as casting for the movie was underway before it was canceled.

Quentin Tarantino, a man of his convictions, is deadset on only directing 10 films. For someone as talented and influential as him, purposefully cutting your career short is a puzzling decision, but it only adds to the mystique and demand for his rich vision. Ultimately, Tarantino knows more than us, and his self-imposed code has brought considerable anticipation to his 10th (if you count Kill Bill as one film) and final film--something that doesn't even exist in the public eye. There was a time, not long ago, when the film community was cognizant of a broad outline of Tarantino's swan song. The Movie Critic shaped up to be the capstone of a towering career, one that infused all of his interests as an artist and celebrity figure. Unfortunately, this was all a pipe dream, as sources told Deadline last April that Tarantino abandoned the project. Discussing the framework and creative potential of The Movie Critic is pure conjecture, but the vague story beats and ideas that leaked to the public offer a bold and ingenious unmade film that the public will mull over for years.

Quentin Tarantino Wants to Go Out on Top With His 10th and Final Film

For over a decade, Tarantino has assured the world that he wants to depart from filmmaking on a high note, and not falter in his later years. He has invoked the later years of classic Hollywood legends, Billy Wilder and his idol, Howard Hawks, as evidence that directors inevitably lose their fastball as they grow old. Even if his most recent film, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, was a remarkable achievement and a sign of maturation and evolution on his part, Tarantino adopts the mindset of a professional athlete: at a certain age, his career will spiral drastically. His opinion hasn't been affected by the likes of Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and George Miller still operating at the top of their game into their 70s and 80s. Regardless, there is an ample amount of pressure on Tarantino to craft the perfect career send-off. As it turned out, The Movie Critic just wasn't going to cut it. The Deadline report stated that he "simply changed his mind." Before production began, he reportedly rewrote the script.

Who Was 'The Movie Critic' About?

With no published script or treatment, there are only a handful of remnants of Tarantino's abandoned project, all of which were compiled by The Hollywood Reporter in a postmortem examination of The Movie Critic. From the get-go, the film, faithful to its working title, was going to follow a film critic in the '70s, coinciding with New Hollywood, a formative era of filmmaking for Tarantino. Fans speculated that the film would be loosely inspired by Pauline Kael, the legendary New Yorker film critic and the voice of New Hollywood, but the director, who revered the critic, refuted this claim. In various public appearances, Tarantino left breadcrumbs on the subject of his final film. Leading up to pre-production, all signs pointed to The Movie Critic's titular protagonist being a critic for a fictional pornographic magazine. According to Tarantino, the critic was "based on a guy who really lived but was never really famous," further describing him as "cynical as hell," and a cross between Howard Stern and Travis Bickle of Taxi Driver.

For cinephiles and film historians, this revelation by Tarantino opened the floodgates of speculation. Could The Movie Critic follow the early life of Paul Schrader? The writer of Taxi Driver and writer-director of First Reformed was a critic before forming a fruitful partnership with Martin Scorsese and creating the archetype of the lonely and disturbed man resorting to violence and self-destruction. Schrader, notorious for his off-color personality and haunted worldview, could shrewdly be described as "cynical," as well as a provocateur in the manner of a shock jock like Howard Stern. Travis Bickle, played by Robert De Niro, may have been more autobiographical than one would like to imagine, as Schrader admitted to sleeping with a pistol under his pillow when writing the film in 1975. A character with violent tendencies who also appreciates the art of cinema feels like a fantasy conjured in Tarantino's dreams, but Schrader is the closest thing to an embodiment of his interests. According to Schrader, another script of his from the 1970s, Rolling Thunder, would have been integrated into The Movie Critic. Tarantino, an avid fan of the 1977 film about a Vietnam veteran seeking vengeance, requested Schrader's permission to shoot the original ending in Schrader's script that was altered during filming, which he permitted.

The Mystery Surrounding the Subject and Cast of 'The Movie Critic'

Casting for The Movie Critic and its titular role appeared to have reached a dead-end by the time the film was canceled, with Tarantino rarely confirming any reports of potential casting. However, all signs pointed to Brad Pitt reuniting with the director following his Oscar-winning performance in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and reprising his role as Cliff Booth, the washed-up stunt double and possible murderer. There was an erroneous report that Paul Walter Hauser, best known for his performance as Richard Jewell in the eponymous Clint Eastwood film, was offered the lead role, but a source close to the actor said "he was never involved." The film community has longed for two of the most outspoken advocates of cinema, Tarantino and Tom Cruise, to team up once and for all. The director's swan song would seem like the ideal collaboration, but, despite the hopeful speculation, THR reported that Cruise never met with Tarantino. Olivia Wilde and David Krumholtz were reported as potential cast members in unspecified roles.

Quentin Tarantino, love him or hate him, is an iconoclast. He takes big artistic swings and marches to the beat of his own drum. Before becoming a household name, he made extended universes fashionable a decade before the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Red Apple, the fictional brand of cigarettes, appears frequently in his films. One of Tarantino's notable abandoned projects was a crossover between Vincent and Vic Vega, the characters played by John Travolta in Pulp Fiction and Michael Madsen in Reservoir Dogs, respectively. In Hollywood, there is a callback to Italian filmmaker Antonio Margheriti, an alias used by Eli Roth in Inglourious Basterds. The ill-fated Movie Critic teased perhaps the most ambitious and bold crossover yet. In his final film, Tarantino would pay tribute to his meta-verse by placing his earlier films in the same world as The Movie Critic, as well as having actors from his previous films reprise their roles and subsequently interact with the Movie Critic's universe. Reports cited that Travolta, Jamie Foxx, and Margot Robbie were rumored to reprise their roles from the Tarantino-verse. If that wasn't audacious enough, another idea featured "A movie theater where some characters could potentially interact with a budding future auteur--such as a 16-year-old Tarantino." This storyline would ostensibly serve as an origin story for Tarantino, the most influential filmmaker of the last 30 years.

Why 'The Movie Critic' Would Have Been an Ideal Capstone to Quentin Tarantino's Career

With his 10-movie rule, it's no secret that Quentin Tarantino wants to walk off into the sunset while on top. His 10th and final film has been a scrupulous process, with sources close to him claiming that he has "thrown away" scripts. Compared to notable examples of final films by other auteurs, including sweeping epics like Eyes Wide Shut by Stanley Kubrick and Once Upon a Time in America by Sergio Leone, a film about a critic would've been an inauspicious conclusion. For Tarantino, The Movie Critic, a glorified adaptation of his own 2022 nonfiction film criticism book, Cinema Speculation, would distill his personality and all of his interests in one film--more so than any of his previous nine films. Since the release of Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, Tarantino has emerged as a voice for cinephilia thanks to his book and podcast, Video Archives. Earlier in his career, Inglourious Basterds featured, in a fitting expression of Tarantino's sensibilities, a film critic-turned-British spy in World War II, played by Michael Fassbender.

For passionate Tarantino fans, this is an exciting prospect, but for those more skeptical, The Movie Critic comes off as the most self-indulgent vanity project imaginable. Either way, the abandoned film would've been eternally fascinating and a sincere expression of Tarantino, whose films are defined by characters talking about other movies and facets of pop culture. For an undisclosed reason, Tarantino lost inspiration in The Movie Critic and is pursuing better things. At the very least, whatever he has in store will not fade away quietly.

