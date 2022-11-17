It has been a while since director Quentin Tarantino’s last feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out. He is currently promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, and recently revealed that his next project might not be far away. According to Variety, during a recent appearance at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell, the director disclosed that he has plans to step back into television. While he didn’t provide any production or plot details, he revealed that he’s looking forward to shooting an eight-episode series in 2023. He also revealed that if ever he makes a Marvel movie, it’ll be Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. The squad previously came to life in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

Previously in his first small screen job, the filmmaker directed a two-part episode, "Grave Danger," which served as the Season 5 finale of CBS’ CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2005. The well-received episodes bagged Tarantino an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Later he flirted with the idea of returning to television with reports emerging in February, earlier this year, that he was in talks to helm a couple of episodes of FX’s Justified revival which was ordered in January, but to no avail.

Tarantino, an auteur filmmaker, has a distinct body of work that’s characterized by non-linear storytelling and twisted humor, marred with blood and gore, and combined with stylized violence. In 2019, he worked with Netflix to release his 2015 Western drama, The Hateful Eight as a four-part miniseries though that is currently the extent of his indulgences in the streaming sphere. Though given Tarantino’s filmmaking style, the long-form format provided by television and streaming services would be quite suitable for his brand of storytelling.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 10 Best Movie Ideas Tarantino Has Talked About Making

The filmmaker is also notorious to suggest ideas that he never executes, in the past he was supposed to produce and possibly direct a Star Trek feature after making a pitch to J.J. Abrams, though he later distanced himself from the project. He also suggested a Once Upon a Time spin-off around Brad Pitt's character Cliff Booth, which currently has no further updates, much like a follow-up to his 2007 double feature Grindhouse. So whether the director proceeds with the television series remains to be seen.

Learn more about the making of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood below: