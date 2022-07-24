With the announcement that Quentin Tarantino is no longer proceeding with The Movie Critic, the film has now joined a fraternity of Tarantino films that will never see the light of day. Ever since he was a teenager, filmmaking has been his passion of his. He wrote one of his first screenplays, an adaptation of 1977’s Smokey and the Bandit, when he was just 14 years old, and he began his journey in Hollywood as a production assistant in 1986, when he was just 23 years old. A year later, Tarantino would co-write, co-produce, edit, and direct My Best Friend’s Birthday, a comedy shot in black-in-white that has remained unfinished for the past 37 years. The unfinished nature of that film has become sort of a hallmark for Tarantino. Although he has gone on to be the mastermind behind such classics as Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood thanks to his unique style and storytelling, there are numerous projects that he has been attached to that have either sat in production hell or have been canceled altogether.

Tarantino has never been shy to discuss this topic, either. Many times throughout his illustrious 30-year career, he's revealed and discussed numerous projects that have never seen the light of day, and has even given reasons as to why some of those projects have died on the production vine. There are dozens upon dozens of these unrealized projects Tarantino has discussed or teased throughout his career, but the following tantalizing projects have become the most fascinating to look at. It's likely all of these would have made for good - or at least interesting - films, but most are unlikely to ever get a Hollywood premiere (though fans may still be holding their breaths for a couple of them).

1 A Complete Version of 'My Best Friend's Birthday'

My Best Friend's Birthday is a film that Quentin Tarantino almost finished but lost much of the footage before it could be completed. It was intended to be an all-out comedy, focused on a DJ (played by Tarantino himself) throwing a birthday party for his recently dumped best friend.

It was intended to be feature-length, perhaps around 70-something minutes, but never got beyond 36 minutes due to the lost footage and Tarantino moving on to bigger and better things. For what it's worth, those 36 edited-together minutes are available to watch, though the video quality is poor, and it's certainly nowhere near as good as what would become Tarantino's actual film debut: Reservoir Dogs.

2 A 'Luke Cage' Film

Image via Netflix

Way back in the early 1990s, Tarantino considered making a feature film based on the comic book character Luke Cage. Of course, Cage is best known nowadays thanks to the 2016-2018 Netflix series, so thankfully, the character did end up getting depicted on-screen, just the small one instead of the big one.

Still, it's interesting to wonder what Tarantino's take on the comic book character's story would have looked like. If Tarantino had made a Luke Cage film, and it had been successful, would the world of superhero movies look entirely different now, given the idea that a superhero movie back in the early to mid-1990s was still fairly niche? We'll never know for sure.

3 'The Vega Brothers'

Image via Miramax Films

Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction are both among the best films from the early 1990s. Funnily enough, they each contain a character with the surname "Vega"; Reservoir Dogs has Vic Vega (AKA Mr. Blonde), and Pulp Fiction has Vincent Vega, played by Michael Madsen and John Travolta, respectively.

Tarantino recognized they were both great characters, confirmed they were brothers, and floated the idea of making a prequel starring the two, which would join Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction together. Though as the actors aged, he accepted it would be too difficult to pull off, so it will unfortunately never be realized.

4 A 'Kill Bill' Sequel

Image via Miramax Films

The idea of a third Kill Bill movie is the oldest unmade Tarantino movie that could feasibly still happen. While the story of The Bride certainly concludes at the end of Kill Bill's second part, one of the people she planned to kill is still perhaps alive, and another has a daughter who herself may want revenge for her own mother's murder.

Adding to that, Tarantino has floated the idea that Uma Thurman's real-life daughter, Maya Hawke, could play The Bride's daughter in a third film, and it's easy to understand why the whole thing has potential. It's still up in the air whether it will ever happen, but if there's one unmade Tarantino project that still could materialize sometime soon, it's probably this.

5 A Kung Fu Film in Mandarin

Image via Miramax Films

One of the most surprising unmade Tarantino projects would have to be his plan to film a kung fu movie in Mandarin, with separate versions released: one with English subtitles and another with an English dub replacing the Mandarin dialogue. It might well have alienated some of his fans, but the idea of Tarantino making a homage to the old kung fu films he loves does make some sense.

Kill Bill Vol. 1 had some great action, after all, and Vol. 2 was fairly heavy on martial arts film tropes, thanks to the whole training sequence. And Tarantino hasn't made another full-on action movie like Kill Bill either before or since, so the idea of him tackling the genre again was an exciting one.

6 A 'Grindhouse' Sequel

Image via Dimension Films

Grindhouse is a double-feature homage to cult exploitation movies of the 1970s and itself became something of a cult movie, making little money at the box office but appealing to those who saw it. Robert Rodriguez directed the first film, Planet Terror, and Tarantino directed the second one, Death Proof.

Each director got the chance to go wild and indulge in the sorts of things they loved seeing in older movies, and for audiences who enjoyed that kind of thing too, Grindhouse was a real treat. There's all the potential in the world for the two to make a second Grindhouse double feature, and each director has spoken about the idea of doing it before, but the chances don't seem too likely at this point.

7 A Remake of 1973's 'Westworld'

When there was a planned Westworld remake (that ultimately never came to be) during the 2000s, apparently, Tarantino was one of the first filmmakers considered directing it, and Arnold Schwarzenegger was even attached. It was perhaps too crazy an idea to ever happen, and the film remake fell apart... though later, Westworld would end up becoming a successful TV series, so all was not lost.

All that being said, though, the movie plans not working out is one reason why we still haven't seen Tarantino have a go at making a science-fiction film yet. It's a shame because, while Tarantino has made films that span many genres, science-fiction has never been one of them, and it would be nice to get at least one sci-fi film directed by him at some point.

8 A Medieval Movie

Image via 20th Century Fox

Out of all the unusual unmade projects Tarantino has mentioned, this might be the one with the fewest known details. Arguably, that's what makes it sound all the more interesting, as while Tarantino has gone back into the past for his last four movies, he's never gone as far back as the Middle Ages.

That's where he wanted to set his next movie after Inglourious Basterds, at one point. Of course, this didn't end up happening, and all we know about it is that Tarantino wanted to make it swear-filled and violent, and also wanted Helen Mirren to have a part. It could all be filed under "too crazy to work," but it would've been fun to see Tarantino try.

9 'Django/Zorro'

Image via FilmRise

Django/Zorro is one of the most recent projects Tarantino has discussed that's yet to see the light of day. It was (or is?) intended to be just what the title suggests: a movie that pairs Django (of Django Unchained fame) up with the iconic swashbuckler, Zorro.

It's the kind of pairing that Tarantino could likely make work as a filmmaker, and the film's script has been worked on by comedian/actor Jerrod Carmichael. There's a good deal of promise, with those names attached and the core premise itself, but as the years go on since it was first discussed, the chances of it entering production seem increasingly slim.

10 A 'Star Trek' Film

Image via Paramount Pictures

When it comes to unmade Tarantino films, the only one more infamous and heavily discussed than Kill Bill Vol. 3 is probably his unmade Star Trek film. Throughout the last few years of the 2010s, there was a good deal of talk about it happening and what it might look like, but by 2020, Tarantino sadly confirmed it wouldn't happen.

Who knows for sure whether it would have been good? Sure, Tarantino has a passion for Star Trek, but he's never made anything like a Star Trek movie before. Still, on the other hand, that's what made it sound so interesting, and once more, a chance for Tarantino to do a science-fiction movie fell away. Here's hoping that some Tarantino sci-fi can still come to be in our future.

11 A 'First Blood' Adaptation

There is little question that First Blood is a classic that doesn’t really need a remake, but in 2021, Tarantino revealed on a podcast that he seriously had a desire to make an adaptation of David Morell’s 1972 novel about a homeless war veteran who launches a one-man war against the police in Kentucky if he didn’t decide to retire after 10 films.

“I would do the novel” he said on The Big Picture podcast in 2021, in which he stated he was inspired by watching David O. Russell’s 2010 sports drama, The Fighter. Tarantino revealed that he was a huge fan of the novel, and that his version would have stayed closer to the novel and not be a direct remake of Ted Kotcheff’s 1982 film. He also mapped out the actors who would star in the iconic roles, with Adam Driver playing Rambo, and Kurt Russell the villainous sheriff. With Tarantion’s distinctive style and approach to filmmaking, it would have been interesting to see how he would adapt First Blood for 21st century audiences. Alas, we may never get to see that come to fruition.

12 'The Movie Critic'

Image via The Weinstein Company

The 1970s ushered in a renaissance in Hollywood. This is the decade that ushered in the first “summer blockbuster” (Jaws), took moviegoers to a galaxy far, far away (Star Wars), and had audiences wondering what Napalm smelled like in the morning (Apocalypse Now). It was also in the decade in which some of Hollywood’s more iconic directors made their debut, from Steven Spielberg to Francis Ford Coppola.

It was during this fascinating re-birth that a young Tarantino became truly enchanted with filmmaking, so it was only natural that he would try to make a film revolving around the movie critic's experience during that era through the eyes of a reviewer who covered movies for an adult magazine. Thus, The Movie Critic was born, and it was supposed to be the final film he would direct.

Not only was the script completed, but in 2023, Collider’s own Erick Massoto reported that principal photography was set to begin in the fall of that year. However, the SAG-AFTRA strike grinded Hollywood to a halt, and, soon after, the movie fell into development hell, with the project moving from a standalone film to one that was an extension of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In April 2024, Tarantino announced he would no longer proceed with The Movie Critic, which was a shame because the script had so much promise, and moviegoers wouldn’t be able to see that promise play out on the big screen.

13 An Untitled 'Sgt. Rock' Movie

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

After Grindhouse was released in 2007, Tarantino received an offer from Warner Bros. to direct an adaptation of Sgt. Rock, a DC Comics character created in 1959 by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert. David Webb Peoples, the man behind the pen of such films as 1982’s Blade Runner and 1995’s 12 Monkeys, wrote the script of the untitled film, which Tarantino called “magnificent.”

While Warner Bros. may have wanted Tarantino to helm the project, he thought that Peoples, not him, should direct the film. Alas, the untitled Sgt. Rock project ventured into a place where so many other Tarantino projects have found themselves over the years: development hell. In the same podcast in which he expressed his desire to do a First Blood adaptation, he also threw cold water on whether he would ever direct the Sgt. Rock project, although he said he still considers it “from time to time.” That’s not so reassuring, but if there’s even a tiny morsel of hope that can be gleaned from that quote, it’s that sometime, in our lifetimes, we could get a Sgt. Rock adaptation from one of modern film’s masters of the visual style.

