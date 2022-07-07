Quentin Tarantino movies are well known for their ensemble star casts, non-linear storylines, pop culture references, dark humor, and most imperatively, their stylized violence. From Kill Bill to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the filmmaker has used violence as a means to tell stories as well as a trait for elaborating his twisted character arcs. However, as a father of two, it seems he prefers animation over any other genre.

In a recent chat with Empire Magazine, the auteur revealed that he watches Peppa Pig and the only movie his two-year-old son Leo has seen is Despicable Me 2. “[My son is] pretty young, so he’s only really seen one movie. I thought I was hitting a Minions cartoon, and I realize it’s Despicable Me Part 2. And he seemed to be interested in the opening credits, so I go, ‘Okay, I guess we’re watching Despicable Me Part 2.” Further adding to the anecdote he said,

He gets up and he walks behind the couch, but he’s still watching the TV. We watched it for 20 minutes, until it was time for him to go to the park, and then the next day we watched another 15 minutes of it. And so, in the course of a week, in small bites, the first movie Leo ever watched was Despicable Me Part 2.

And it is not only the cute Minions that grabbed Leo and his father’s attention but also a certain pink preschool pig. Tarantino noted that he found Despicable Me 2 “a more consuming experience than, Peppa Pig.” While it is unfathomable for many that the Oscar-winning, genre-defining director actually watches Peppa, he said, “I actually do like Peppa Pig; I watch it a lot. I’ll say it – Peppa Pig is the greatest British import of this decade.”

Tarantino last made Once Upon A Time In Hollywood starring his long-term collaborators, actors Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt. Last summer he release a novelization of the same. He’s currently working on his next book titled, Cinema Speculations, which is a collection of film essays mostly centered on 1970s cinema and will release November 1.

He is also soon launchings a podcast with Pulp Fiction co-writer and friend Roger Avary called The Video Archives Podcast. Together, they will break down cult classic films and delve into their history, and the inspiration they’ve drawn from VHS tapes over the years.