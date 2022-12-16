Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus: Sicily.

Critical award ceremonies that create categories honoring the “Best Ensemble Cast” were made for shows like The White Lotus. It’s hard to single out just one standout performance from a series that balances so many great characters at once, as each is equally important to the complex narrative that Mike White has strung together; we saw evidence of this at the last Primetime Emmy Awards when eight members of the first season’s cast were recognized, including nominations for Jake Lacy, Alexandra Dadarrio, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, and wins for Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge.

Somehow, The White Lotus: Sicily managed to top its predecessor with an ensemble just as strong, and it was apparent during the series premiere, “Ciao,” that this cast was set to both infuriate and enthrall us in the same way. However, one of the most dynamic characters in the series didn’t even show up until halfway through. Tom Hollander’s Quentin doesn’t begin flirting with Tanya (Coolidge) until midway through the season, but immediately adds a sense of playfulness, mystery, and darkly comic wit to the storyline. Quentin’s true motivations and agenda remain a mystery until the very end, where they beautifully paid off in the finale, “Arrivederci.”

Of all the shocking moments in “Arrivederci,” Quentin’s cold, seemingly impenetrable demeanor stands out as the most chilling. He doesn’t start emulating a James Bond villain and launch into a monologue explaining his evil plan, nor does he give a half-hearted explanation of all the mistakes in his life that have led him to this point. We’re no less mystified by Quentin at the end of the series than we were when he first gazed at Tanya in the restaurant, and the deliberately ambiguous nature of the character is among the show’s most interesting decisions. “Arrivederci” is an instantly classic episode of modern television that will likely linger in viewers’ minds for quite some time, but it’s Quentin’s nonplussed, casual nature that is most disturbing.

An Unraveling Enigma

It seems as if each interaction we have with Quentin earlier in the season both revealed a new layer to his personality and raised even more questions. He’s clearly interested in Tanya, but why? He’s not interested in her romantically, so why does he seem to enjoy taking her out on his luxurious trips? Perhaps his “targeting” of Tanya should have raised our suspicions from the very beginning, but at the same time, he was giving her everything that she seemingly ever wanted. If Tanya only found heartbreak and disappointment from her relationship with Greg (Jon Gries), then Quentin is the exact opposite of her blank-faced husband; he’s charming, unapologetic for his wealth, and unashamed of his passions.

The brilliance of how “Arrivederci” handles Quentin’s character arc is that we learn more about this mysterious man through other characters’ revelations than we do from Quentin himself. While Quentin has contained Tanya on a seemingly delightful cruise at night, the tension is all in the interactions between Portia (Zoey Deutch) and Quentin’s “nephew,” Jack (Leo Woodall). After a critical message from Tanya warns Portia of Jack’s mysterious motivations, we get the revelation that Quentin has taken advantage of Jack and essentially has turned him into his personal servant. While Hollander may not be that physically imposing on his own, Jack’s terror about confronting his mysterious benefactor speaks volumes about the power he has.

An Aura Of Menace

While Tanya turns into a bit of a sleuth as she begins to deduce that Greg and Quentin have worked out a plan to kill her and take her fortune (as Greg would not be given his due of her wealth in the case of a divorce), Quentin’s behavior remains consistent. Even when Tanya makes obvious signs that she is uncomfortable, and perhaps knows what his intentions are, he does not break from the charming character that he may just be pretending to be. His enthusiasm about taking the trip as she expresses her distrust feels like a coded message that tells Tanya that she has no other options.

We’re forced to question how much of Quentin’s self-presentation is performative when we realize that he might actually be broke, and desperate to attain the money from Tanya’s death. If his entire persona is that of a pretentious, wealthy traveler, then have all of his actions been preordained as part of a plot? We’re forced to think back on every passing remark, comment, and joke that Quentin has made throughout the entire series, back to his first gazes at Tanya. Has he been sincere at any point in the entire series?

A Chilling Conclusion

During the climactic sequence in which Tanya uncovers her intended murder weapons (which turn out to be literal game pieces from Clue), Quentin is still as calm and relaxed as ever. When Tanya finally breaks out of the trap and shoots down Quentin and his men, she’s clearly so traumatized that she’s not even able to deliver a satisfying one-liner. Her only question to Quentin at the very end is whether Greg ever truly cared for her, and his lack of a straight answer is his last act of cruelty. While Tanya may have Quentin’s blood on her hands, he still has power over her.

Quentin’s dying actions are just as mystifying as the rest of his behavior. Riddled with blood and clinging to his life, Quentin can only cock his head, slightly bemused that the only question Tanya has for him is whether or not her husband was being faithful? It’s another chilling sign of how Quentin’s mind operates; either he still seems to feel superior to those who care for others, or maybe he would have enjoyed giving a villainous monologue in the style of a classic movie villain. In a bit of cruel irony, Quentin gets to accept his death, but Tanya’s demise takes her by surprise.

Based on the loose connections between the first two seasons, it seemed like Coolidge’s character would have been able to fluidly move between each season of the show as a spiritual link, since HBO has already renewed The White Lotus for a third season. Tanya was perhaps the most iconic character in the first installment, and killing her off in such a brutal and heartbreaking fashion was certainly a bold move. It takes a truly terrific villain to make that decision effective, and Quentin certainly qualifies. He’s the type of character who has enough layers to lead his own sequel series; sadly, it’s one we’ll now obviously never see.