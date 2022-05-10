The Flight Attendant is a dark comedy thriller that follows Imperial Atlantic airline stewardess Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) down a twisted spiral. Now in its second season, the series charts a compelling course when Cassie wakes up in Bangkok with one-night-stand Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman) horrifyingly dead next to her. What ensues next is a flurry of frantic activity as Cassie struggles to piece together the events from the night before, all the while trying to fly under the radar of the authorities tracking the gruesome murder.

RELATED: The Flight Attendant’ Season 1 Recap

The Flight Attendant, an adaptation of a Chris Bohjalian novel, keeps the audience engaged by balancing this plot with a storyline of Cassie’s own trauma, painfully relatable in her raw reactions to the murder at hand and her own haunting past. With an honest look at the impact of silence culture and alcoholism on the human mind, this HBO Max original is rife with decisions led by adrenaline and impulse. With rash choices as understandable as they are ill-advised, The Flight Attendant takes viewers on a trip that provides ample fuel for yelling “why?!” exasperatedly at the TV.

Cassie Reveals The Location of Her Apartment Key To A Stranger

Before Cassie even makes her way to Thailand, viewers are acquainted with her less than stellar judgment. While out partying, she meets a man, hits it off - then proceeds to tell him where her spare apartment key is, so he can let himself in. The next morning when she happens upon the guy in her bed, she displays utter shock at a night she had forgotten about entirely.

The violation of this most basic security protocol foreshadows Cassie’s haphazard decision-making style. Viewed through the light of an undeniable alcohol use disorder, viewers can empathize with Cassie - but still wouldn’t advise she makes the whereabouts of her spare key known to all of New York.

Cassie “Cleans Up” the Murder Scene

Awakening next to a murdered man has a certain effect on a person - and in Cassie’s case, that effect is shock-induced cleaning. Cassie stumbles around the ornate and blood-stained hotel suite grasping at straws, aware that getting caught at a scene like this will buy her a one-way ticket to prison. Naturally, she starts trying to get rid of the evidence that she was ever there.

Hangovers and panic don’t make great cleaning companions. First, Cassie cuts herself as she rushes to pick up shards of broken glass. Then, as if getting her DNA all over the place wasn’t bad enough, she proceeds to do a rushed mop of the floor, leaving obvious blood smears all over the place.

Cassie Goes Sleuthing At Alex’s Work Without Any Plan

In what becomes a running theme throughout The Flight Attendant, Cassie sees it fit to dive headlong into investigating Alex’s murder. As a traumatized person without any detective training, she approaches this in an expectedly haphazard way: Using Alex’s business card for reference, she shows up at Unisphere headquarters and begins blindly asking questions.

Feeling protected behind her alter ego “Alessandra,” Cassie lets her resurfacing memories guide her queries, asking Unisphere staff about all manner of details she has no business knowing. Eventually, Cassie decides to flee the scene, breaking a pricey-looking statue in the process and raising many suspicions from Unisphere personnel.

Detective White Tells Detective Hammond He’s Better Than Her

While Cassie may lead the scoreboard in questionable decisions, other characters in The Flight Attendant aren’t without their flaws. For example, Detective Van White (Nolan Gerard Funk), half of the FBI duo investigating the Sokolov case, is egotistical to a fault.

RELATED: Murder Mysteries to Watch After ‘Death on the Nile’

Taking a brief step away from Cassie’s story, Detective White thinks sees fit to tell his partner Detective Kim Hammond (Merle Dandridge, star of live-action The Last of Us) that his accelerated rise through the FBI ranks is purely skill-based. Thankfully, Detective Hammond has none of this. She immediately knocks White down a peg, reminding him that he is on the “benefit” end of privilege, a much closer fit to the FBI’s “male, pale, and Yale" archetype than she is as a Black woman.

Cassie Shows Up To Alex’s Memorial And Plays Detective

Not one to be dissuaded by reasonable requests to stop investigating, Cassie decides to show up to Alex’s memorial service. Her first foul arises when Alex’s dad is giving his son’s eulogy and Cassie’s phone goes off, ringer on full volume. As if this isn’t cringey enough, the phone rings a second time during the same speech - girl, phones have silent mode for a reason.

After knocking back a number of drinks, Cassie decides to search the Sokolov mansion for clues that might lead her closer to Alex’s murderer. Wandering the windy halls with a much too heavy-footed tread, she happens into an office only to be discovered by the Sokolov’s armed guards. She is once again saved at the last minute, leaving her free to make many a future poor choice.

Cassie Can’t Stop Telling Alex’s Parents About Their Hookup

During her sleuthing escapades at the Sokolov home, Cassie perpetrates what is arguably the most awkward mistake made in the entirety of The Flight Attendant. Caught red-handed going through Mr. Sokolov’s office, Cassie is confronted by multiple men wielding guns.

In a compromised place, Cassie does what many do when backed into a corner and starts rambling. Unfortunately for the Sokolovs, her particular brand of babbling includes recanting sordid details about her night in Bangkok with their son - something no parent wants to hear, least of all on a day of mourning their child’s passing.

Cassie Asks Her Nieces To Keep a Secret From Their Dads

One of the more heartwarming subplots of The Flight Attendant revolves around Cassie’s relationship with her brother Davey (T.R. Knight) and two nieces, Eve and Maya. While Cassie adores the girls and looks forward to spending time with them, Davey is cautiously optimistic about their relationship, noticeably concerned that Cassie’s self-destructive ways might harm his kids.

Unfortunately, Cassie’s bad decisions don’t only show up during amateur investigations. While visiting an aquarium with the trio, she opts to buy souvenirs for the girls. This flies directly in the face of Davey’s instructions, prompting Cassie to tell the girls to keep the toys hidden from their fathers. This is a big yikes, as encouraging children to keep secrets from their parents sets a dangerous precedent. Fallout with Davey naturally ensues.

Cassie Directs A Self-Absorbed Tirade at BFF Annie While She Is Going Through Hell

Cassie’s biggest source of support through this entire exhausting ordeal is her best friend, lawyer Annie Mouradian (Zosia Mamet). Annie seems to have an infinite well of patience for Cassie and her antics, going so far as to put her professional career on the line to get Cassie out of trouble.

RELATED: Zosia Mamet on How the Legacy of 'Girls' Led Her to 'The Flight Attendant'

While Annie is a true day-one, even she has her breaking point. While Annie’s boyfriend Max (Deniz Akdeniz) is hospitalized due to Cassie’s perilous risk-taking, Cassie’s panic hits a breaking point. Rather than asking her friend how she’s doing, Cassie instead goes off on Annie, hammering her with accusations that pale in comparison to the fodder Annie could say about her. Pushed to her wits’ end, nobody can blame Annie for cutting Cassie off and storming out.

Cassie Takes Way Too Long To Turn Off Location Services

While there are many stories pointing to Cassie’s flagrant lack of concern for safety, none are quite as maddening as her complete disregard for digital security. While actively on the run from both the FBI and lover-turned-assassin Buckley (Colin Woodell), viewers are once again reminded that Cassie’s location services are still turned on, placing a very obvious target on her back.

This Boomer-esque tech mishap is made all the more frustrating by two things: Multiple times throughout The Flight Attendant, various people point out to her that her location services are turned on so she has many opportunities to remedy this and increase her safety. To boot, Cassie isn’t even the one to disable this feature in the end - an apt reminder that try as she may, she just isn’t cut out for covert ops.

NEXT: The Flight Attendant' Season 2 Struggles With an Identity Crisis

‘Wyrm’ Trailer: A Teenager Struggles to Get His Mandatory First Kiss in a Dystopic High School

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jodie Baer (4 Articles Published) Jodie Baer is a Toronto-based writer with a love for lighthearted animation, a passion for queer representation, and a hidden lust for reality TV. When she's not catching up on the latest in the Drag Race franchise, Jodie can be found cooking, hanging with her rescue dog Susan, or penning content for her blog. More From Jodie Baer

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe