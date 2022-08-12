The Handmaid’s Tale is Hulu’s infamous series that explores an environmentally disastrous world that has dangerously low birth rates, causing women to become concubines in order to repopulate the fictional world of Gilead. Starring Elisabeth Moss as June, the series is a visceral look into modern slavery governed by abuse of power. The Handmaid’s Tale has amassed a large following, winning numerous awards such as multiple Primetime Emmys, an American Film Institute Award, and Golden Globe Awards.

Premiering on September 14, season 5 shifts focus to the tension and power dynamic between June and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), where the women both work inside Canada to bring each other down. The season is also said to follow on the journey of Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia’s (Ann Dowd) power profiles to gain influence in Gilead, while Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join June in the never-ending battle to rescue Hannah (Jordana Blake). As the series plummets into new ventures, viewers hope that storylines left in the past will be acknowledged to give a full scope of the world of Gilead.

Will Following Seasons Incorporate 'The Testaments' Content?

After the wild success of The Handmaid’s Tale series, author Margaret Atwood released a sequel book, titled ‘The Testaments’ in 2019. Set fifteen years after The Handmaid’s Tale, the novel narrates the lives of three characters: infamous villain Aunt Lydia, future young wife Agnes Jemima (formerly known as Hannah Bankole), and the rogue Daisy/Jade (formerly known as Nicole Osbourne). These three characters eventually cross paths, and subsequently work towards taking down Gilead.

Although it has been confirmed that ‘The Testaments’ will be adapted into a spin-off series by Hulu, no more information is currently available. With the spin-off series framing the future and undisclosed past of three key characters currently in The Handmaid’s Tale, fans are unsure as to how the two shows may link, or if they even do at all. In a best case scenario, elements of ‘The Testaments’ will begin to be implemented into the remaining seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale, in order to create continuity between the two series.

Who Does June Really Love?

Since the first season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the convoluted love triangle between June, Luke, and Nick (Max Minghella) has become a subplot that fans are dying to see come to a head. Originally married to Luke, June is torn away from him and their daughter Hannah during Gilead’s creation. With no means of contact, she eventually assumes Luke to be deceased, since the last thing she heard before being captured was gunshots.

During her post at the Waterford residence, June becomes sexually involved with driver Nick after Serena coerces the two to have intercourse in attempts to impregnate June. As the two begin to fall for each other, June becomes wary of Nick’s role in Gileadean society, but is reassured as he manipulates his position of power to always keep her safe. With season 5 set to resume from season 4’s ending, viewers are hoping to finally gain some answers as to who June continues a romantic relationship with.

Why Does Janine Cooperate With The Aunts?

One of The Handmaid’s Tale’s well-loved characters, Janine Lindo (Madeline Brewer) is a handmaid who appears emotionally unstable during the series. Janine entered the Red Center with an air of rebellion to her, not fully grasping the severity of her new circumstances, where she is subject to mutilation as punishment for speaking out of line. It is through this torture that Janine begins to exhibit the signs of a mental breakdown, imagining scenarios, and becoming more meek in temperament. Fostering a more bubbly, hopeful persona, Janine is sent to become a concubine for the Putnam family (Stephen Kunken and Ever Carradine), where she successfully gives birth to a girl, Angela. After a suicide attempt, and surviving the colonies, Janine becomes mostly grateful to the handmaid system for saving her, where Aunt Lydia’s small gestures of kindness (such as getting her an eye patch), keep her mental state at bay.

In the ending of season 4, fans see Janine back in the hands of Aunt Lydia after her escape attempt. As a fertile woman, Janine was meant to be relocated as a handmaid - however, she begged Aunt Lydia to let her escape the responsibility, to which Aunt Lydia shockingly approved. The subtle cooperation with the Aunts, mixed with Janine’s fragile nature, seemed to have touched Aunt Lydia, who values her presence. With Janine at the Red Center, fans are hoping that season 5 explains her lack of rebellion (in comparison to June’s), and what her new role shall entail.

Why Are There Gileadean Supporters In Canada?

While Canada was an ominous figure in the earlier seasons, its relevance to the storyline has become more apparent with June’s testimony out to the public, and political discourse looming in the background. Still a democracy that seeks to maintain rights lost in the old America, Canada is viewed as a safe place for Gileadean refugees to seek shelter from theocratic reign.

Season 5 has teased the core idea of Serena establishing a cult-like following in Canada, arming herself with supporters that go against June’s horrible treatment described in her testimony. On trial for her involvement in sexual slavery and rape, Serena appears to be an unfavorable character. However, due to her religious beliefs of a woman’s place in society, she has already gathered political movement in her ideology. How this sphere of influence blossomed in Canada is something that viewers wish will be explored in upcoming episodes.

What's The Deal With Nick?

Quiet and ambiguous, Nick started off as merely the driver for the Waterford household, until his perception of Gilead is altered after the suicide of their handmaid. Nick then joins the Eyes - a secret intelligence unit in Gilead that aims to gather information on the wrongdoings of its citizens.

He uses his position to help June escape, and keep her from being killed throughout her rebellion. When he is promoted to Commander status, his intentions become unclear. Although Nick willingly became involved in the Gileadean system as a means to escape poverty, it is clouded as to what his true political beliefs are, and whether he just sympathizes with June rather than the system. As the father of Nicole, Nick loves June and his daughter. With Nick still in Gilead separated from June and Nicole, fans are eager to see him awarded with more screen-time, and consequently, a deeper understanding of what it is he truly wants.

Will June Face Legal Consequences Over Fred's Murder?

The epic season 4 finale showcased Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) savagely executed by handmaids, led by none other than June. Season 4 toyed with a dynamic change between Fred and June, whereby June has the freedom to act against the crime committed on her, thus seeking justice by speaking out in her testimony.

The possibility of prison time for Fred wasn’t enough for the battered June, who negotiated the freedom of 22 handmaids in exchange for his release. Occurring in ‘No Man’s Land’, an area in which has no ownership to either Canada or Gilead, the murder presents a chance to become dismissed legally. Season 5 should answer this fairly early on, considering it is said to be picking up from the end of season 4.

What's Hannah's Experience In Gilead Like?

Although the biggest driving force for June’s rebellion against Gilead, the story of Hannah still remains largely untold. The last viewers saw of Hannah was in the episode ‘The Crossing’, where she is kept in a glass cage to bribe June into giving up information about the whereabouts of her fellow handmaids.

Hannah at this point does not recognize June, and is fearful of her as she approaches. Living with her adopted parents under the name of Agnes MacKenzie proves a challenge in reuniting her in Canada with June and Luke, and fans are left with little information about her new life. While it is uncertain whether the following seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale delve into her story, Hulu’s adaptation of ‘The Testaments’ will be sure to cover Hannah’s experiences, from her youth, to her young adulthood.

