The Cobra Kai Season 4 finale gave viewers no mercy for 47 minutes as Sam and Tory fought for the All Valley trophy, Terry Silver took over Kreese's infamous dojo, and Miguel took off to Mexico to find his father, all of which left everyone with many more questions than answers.

RELATED: 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Release Date: Netflix Returns to the Dojo This Fall

With Season 5 mere months away, the new trailer answered a few questions, while slinging a load of new ones fans' way. Whether you're left wondering if Miguel will find his father, what happened to Kreese, or what the heck is with Johnny's red sunglasses, you're not alone.

Where Is This Swanky, New Cobra Kai Dojo?

The Season 5 trailer begins with the Cobra Kai students warming up in a brand new pimped-out dojo, thanks to Terry Silver's expansion plans.

Aside from about a dozen new students, the new dojo will now feature neon lighting, flat-screen televisions, and what looks to be some sort of portrait of Silver on the back wall. And judging by that map, this dojo is just one of several in the area.

Is Miyagi-Do Done For Good?

The beloved Miyagi-Do came to an end seemingly after the beloved Mr. Miyagi's death, until Daniel started it back up in attempt to fight off Johnny's new and improved Cobra Kai.

But because of the deal made between the competitive dojos of Daniel, Johnny and Terry Silver — whoever wins the All Valley remains in business — Tory's win left Miyagi-Do and Johnny's new dojo Eagle Fang closing up shop, and by the looks of the way Daniel solemnly covers up the famous Miyagi-Do sign, you can't help but wonder if it's the end of the dojo for good.

What's Daniel and Chozen's Plan?

When Daniel's old Karate Kid II enemy Chozen Toguchi arrived on the scene in Season 3, fans hoped it wouldn't be the last of him on Cobra Kai.

RELATED: Ways 'Rocky' And 'The Karate Kid' Are Connected

Season 4 ended with a twist when Daniel is sitting by Mr. Miyagi's grave and decides he's not done fighting for Miyagi-Do before it's revealed he's actually talking to Chozen, who joins Season 5 to help Daniel take down Cobra Kai.

What's With Johnny's Red Sunglasses?

Johnny Lawrence always brings the humor to any scene, and Season 5 will be no exception.

Aside from his not-so-bright remarks and the way he appears to wear a shirt that says "FBI" while searching for Miguel, one of the funniest parts of the whole trailer was when Johnny struts out of the mini-mart wearing a brand new pair of bright, red sunglasses, tags still attached, leaving everyone asking, "Why?"

Will Miguel Find His Father?

One of the most drawn-out plots of the Netflix spin-off has been the mystery behind Miguel's missing father.

Season 4 ends with a surprise when Carmen admits to Johnny that Miguel's father doesn't know his son exists just as Miguel arrives in Mexico in search of his father. Fans have theorized about Miguel's father for years, and it seems Season 5 will finally give both Miguel and the fans some closure.

Will Tory Turn Good?

Cobra Kai's bad girl Tory Nichols started having some redeemable moments in Season 4, especially when she hit Sam during their fight at the All Valley and immediately asks if she's okay.

RELATED: How 'Cobra Kai' Redeemed Two of Its Biggest Bullies in Season 4

The Season 5 trailer shows Tory admiring her All Valley trophy, but mostly with dismay after finding out Silver paid the referee to assure Tory won the fight. Much like Hawk in Season 3, it seems Season 5 is when Tory will finally join the good side and help take down her own dojo.

Will Kenny Be Redeemed?

Cobra Kai's newest recruit started out scrawny and timid, but ended up being a major player for the dojo in Season 4.

The trailer shows Kenny warming up among his fellow students and later passing out merch for one of the grand openings of the latest Cobra Kai dojo, but fans know not to be fooled by Kenny's sweet exterior and don't expect to like him any time soon, especially after the way he gave Anthony that beatdown last season.

How Is Sam?

Between having some serious PTSD after the school fight in Season 3 and losing the All Valley to her arch-enemy Tory, it's safe to say Sam isn't doing too well nowadays.

While Sam isn't seen in the trailer long, when she is seen, it's during what looks like a dream sequence. Sam is shown in her gi in the middle of darkness, surrounded by her friends and enemies alike; Moon and in their cheerleading outfits, Hawk holding his All Valley trophy, and an unknown person who she starts fighting, begging the question of how Sam is really doing in Season 5.

Will Miguel And Robbie Ever Be Friends?

Robbie and Miguel have been enemies since Season 1, fighting over the same girls, almost killing each other in the school fight that ended in Miguel's paralyzation, and that Season 4 poolside brawl.

It seems nothing is changing in Season 5, despite Robbie joining his father on the hunt to find Miguel in Mexico. Once they find him, the two teens seem to battle it out on more than one occasion throughout the season, Miguel even stating, "We're not friends," to which Robbie responds, "We never will be."

What Happened To Kreese?

The main person missing from the Season 5 trailer is the one everyone is left asking about.

At the end of Season 4, Terry Silver concocted an evil scheme to get Kreese arrested so he could have Cobra Kai all for himself. Kreese's arrest came after being framed for a crime he didn't commit, leaving him missing from the Season 5 trailer and fans desperate for answers on the sensei they love to hate.

NEXT: 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Trailer Teases Old Friends and New Enemies

'SNL': Kate McKinnon's Extraterrestrial Goodbye in Cold Open

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Ashley Amber (73 Articles Published) Ashley Amber is a 27-year-old writer and author. Ashley independently published a novelette series in the genre of fantasy/romance, with a third book in the works. She made her poetry debut in 2021, published in an LGBTQIA+ anthology by InkFeathers Publishing, for which she also had the honor of writing the back cover blurb. Aside from books and poetry, Ashley has worked as a pop culture writer and blogger for numerous blogs, most notably MJ's Big Blog and Collider. When she's not writing, you can find Ashley on Youtube where she make videos about her writer's life and author journey. More From Ashley Amber

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe