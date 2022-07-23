When Disney revived Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2020 for its final season, audiences were introduced to Clone Fore 99, also known as the Bad Batch. Its members include Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech, who have genetic mutations deemed desirable for combat. They also recruited Echo, the last member of Domino Squad, who was presumed dead but rebuilt with cyborg parts.

In 2021, Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered on Disney+. It followed the squad's adventures as they adapt to a changing galaxy following the rise of the Galactic Empire and look after a clone named Omega. With season two launching in September, it's only natural to speculate which unanswered questions will return to ruin the lives of these former soldiers.

Were the Bad Batch's Mutations Intentional?

Each member of Clone Force 99 has a unique genetic mutation. These include Hunter's tracking skills, Crosshair's marksmanship, Tech's intelligence, and Wrecker's strength. At first, thought to be a byproduct of the degradation of Jango Fett's DNA, the episode "Return to Kamino" has Omega show the Bad Batch the pods they were grown in, tucked away in a private laboratory.

This raises the question: were the Bad Batch's mutations manufactured, and if so, why? Perhaps the Kaminoen were experimenting with making better soldiers for the Republic, or perhaps the Bad Batch was meant to be a contingency plan in case something happened to Kamino. Unfortunately, the answers won't come unless the Bad Batch finds the scientist who made them.

What Will Nala Se Create For the Empire?

That scientist is Nala Se, the Kaminoen in charge of the cloning project. She has a soft spot for Omega, who was her assistant before fleeing with the Bad Batch, and even instructed the bounty hunter Fennec Shand to bring Omega to her, not Kamino's prime minister. The last scene of Season 1 was Nala Se being taken to an imperial laboratory to begin working under Empire jurisdiction.

One can only speculate on the projects Nala Se will be given. Due to her status in the creation of the clone army, whatever she does will likely involve cloning. One answer could be the resurrection of the near-invincible Zillo Beast from the Clone Wars, which Palpatine had already ordered one scientist to try and clone.

What Happened to Lama Su?

The prime minister of Kamino first appeared in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones when he met with Obi-Wan Kenobi to discuss the clone army for the Galactic Republic. With the new Empire seeing little use for clones, Lama Su did what he could to sway their mind but also made plans to secure his best scientists when the battle was lost. Unfortunately, his plan was found out, and he was detained by imperial Vice Admiral Rampart.

Although Rampart says he has no use for politicians, we don't see Lama Su's death or hear a blaster shot as the door closes. If the prime minister is still alive, he may work from behind the scenes to get free and secure a future for his people. Perhaps in a bit of irony, the Bad Batch could be hired to break him out of prison.

Will the Bounty Hunters Return for Omega?

As one of the last sources of Jango Fett's unaltered DNA, retrieving Omega has been the primary objective of the Kaminoens. To that end, two opposing bounty hunters have been hired: Fennec Shand, who fans of The Mandalorian, will recognize as Boba Fett's future partner, and Cad Bane, who first appeared in the finale of Clone Wars' first season. Both bounty hunters clashed in the episode "Bounty Lost," which allowed the Bad Batch to reclaim Omega.

With Lama Su in custody, there is nobody to call off the bounty on Omega, so Bane could return at inopportune times to try and capture her. Shad was taking her orders from Nala Se, who might ask her to capture Omega and deliver her to her new imperial facility. Then there is the possibility of a third bounty hunter joining the mix if the Empire learned how valuable Omega is.

Will the Bad Batch Still Work for Cid?

Once a criminal contact for the Jedi, Cid has fallen on hard times since Order 66. When the Bad Batch arrived looking for help, Cid was quick to make a new partnership. If the clones do jobs for her, they get a cut of the pay and can use her bar as a safe house.

The relationship between Cid and the Bad Batch has always been tense. While neither side hates the other, many of her jobs involve smuggling and stealing, which doesn't sit well with the former soldiers. The episode "Infested" also showed that her position is not as secure as she first let on. With the seeds of rebellion blooming, the clones might decide to seek help elsewhere.

Will Crosshair Rejoin the Squad?

Though an original member of the Bad Batch, Crosshair sided with the Empire over his squad when they fled Kamino. Vice Admiral Rampart then tasked him to train a squad of non-clone soldiers to hunt down the Bad Batch. When they confronted one another in the season finale, Crosshair revealed that he didn't join the Empire because of his inhibitor chip but his own volition.

Although he claims his reasons were to be on the winning side, Crosshair longs to be with his brothers again. He tried desperately to convince them to side with him in both "Return to Kamino"and "Kamino Lost" but ultimately refused their offer of re-joining. Perhaps over season two, Crosshair will reflect and realize where he truly belongs.

Will Zeb Make a Cameo?

First appearing in Star Wars: Rebels, Garazeb 'Zeb' Orrelios was a Lasat Honor Guard until the Empire came to Lasan. The Lasat resisted the Empire's rule and were massacred. Zeb was barely able to escape and joined the Star Wars Rebels crew.

So far, three other Ghost crew members have appeared in The Bad Batch. "Aftermath" had young Kanan Jarrus witness the death of his Jedi master, while Hera Syndulla and her droid Chopper appeared with her parents in "Devil's Deal" and "Rescue on Ryloth." Although fellow members Sabine and Ezra are too young to appear, the hostility against the Empire means that the invasion of Lasan will come sooner than later.

What is Commander Cody Doing?

The trailer for season two first aired in May. Although it was mostly action scenes and vague talks about the price of free, we did get a glimpse at a few new characters. One of them is a clone trooper confirmed to be Commander Cody, who served under Obi-Wan Kenobi until Order 66.

Many interesting scenarios can arise from Cody's return. Most anticipated would be a showdown between him and Captain Rex, his old friend who had his inhibitor chip removed and now resists the Empire. Perhaps it can be revealed that, like Crosshair, Cody willingly joined the Empire rather than being forced.

Where is Commander Wolffe?

The commander who served under Plo Koon was one of the best in the clone army. He undertook many deadly missions with his battalion, nicknamed the Wolfpack, and developed a strong friendship with his Jedi commander. After Order 66, Wolffe was one of the few clones to get his inhibitor chip removed, alongside Captains Rex and Gregor, and would join the rebellion in Star Wars Rebels.

So far, Rex and Gregor have made appearances in the Bad Batch, the former fighting the Empire while the latter was forced to train the first generation of stormtroopers. However, Wolffe's whereabouts between Order 66 and Rebels remain a mystery. Perhaps the Bad Batch will run into him while on a job, and he can share his feelings on the death of his Jedi friend.

Will Omega Meet Boba Fett?

To agree to be the clone template, Jango Fett demanded an unaltered clone to raise as his son. After Jango was killed by Jedi Master Mace Windu, Boba teamed up with bounty hunters to kill him but was captured. Eventually, he escaped and began rising through the ranks of the criminal underworld, until he would take over Tatooine in The Book of Boba Fett.

If Omega and Boba met, there would be trouble. While Omega would love to have a brother similar to her age, Boba would likely detest her since he was the clone Jango chose to raise. There is a strong possibility that he could sell information about Omega to the Empire to further his career, which would destroy any notion of family.

