After a two-year hiatus, Better Call Saul will air its sixth and final season on April 18. Since its premiere in 2015, the Breaking Bad prequel has earned acclaim among critics and fans for being just as masterful as its predecessor. The series follows the moral decline of Albuquerque-based attorney Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), and the lawyers and criminals in his orbit.

Season 5 ended on a major cliffhanger, with cartel boss Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) discovering that his subordinate, Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), has betrayed him. Since Jimmy, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) are all under the assumption that Lalo has been assassinated, this leaves every major character in the series under threat.

Apart from the immediate safety of the characters, huge questions remain regarding how loose ends will finally be tied, and how the events of Better Call Saul fit into Breaking Bad.

What Happens to Kim Wexler?

From the onset of the series, fans have wondered what will happen to Jimmy’s best friend, business partner, and lover, Kim Wexler, since her character does not appear, and is never even mentioned, in Breaking Bad. Kim is one of the main protagonists of Better Call Saul, so her omission from the events that follow does not spell good news for her fate.

Given the dark tone of the series, the obvious assumption is that Kim dies, either from Jimmy’s extreme recklessness or, increasingly, her own. Vince Gilligan is a deft storyteller, however, and Kim’s death strikes some fans as a bit too predictable. Perhaps she ends up as Saul Goodman’s silent partner in Breaking Bad, or maybe she just breaks up with Jimmy and gets out of dodge. Fan theories about Kim’s fate abound, but one thing remains certain: as we enter the final season, viewers are anxious to learn what happens to this complicated character.

What Does Lalo Do Next?

Better Call Saul has no shortage of baddies, yet among the morally deplorable cast of characters, Lalo Salamanca stands alone for coupling magnetic charisma with unspeakable violence. At the end of the fifth season Lalo narrowly manages to escape assassination, and there’s no way he’s letting Nacho and Gus get away with his attempted murder scot-free.

How exactly he will go about getting vengeance, and whether this will involve Jimmy and Kim, remains to be seen. In the Breaking Bad episode “Crawl Space,” Gus taunts Hector (Mark Margolis) that all the other Salamancas are dead, implying that Lalo has died. We’re anxious to see who finally pulls the trigger.

Will Jimmy and Kim Take Down Howard?

Jimmy has always had an adversarial relationship with Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), the cheesy, over-tanned managing partner of his brother’s law firm. Yet it's not Jimmy who comes up with a plan for revenge, but Kim.

Although the show has yet to divulge details, her plan is so potentially catastrophic that even Jimmy is wary. He tries to dissuade her, but Kim is headstrong, and we doubt that she’ll give up so easily. Given the mystery surrounding her fate, fans worry that Kim may not only destroy Howard, but also herself in the process.

What Happens to Cinnabon Gene?

Throughout the series, viewers have gotten a glimpse of Jimmy’s life post-Breaking Bad in black-and-white flashforwards featuring his alias, Gene Takovic, affectionately known by fans as “Cinnabon Gene.” Jimmy’s life has certainly done a 180 yet again, as he’s transformed from a seedy lawyer into a food court manager.

Although he’s escaped Albuquerque and relocated 700 miles away to Omaha, Gene’s identity is threatened when he’s recognized by a taxi driver in Season 5. Will he manage to escape and start anew yet again, or will his criminal past catch up with him? What happens next is anyone’s guess.

Will Walter White Appear?

With the end of Better Call Saul imminent, fans are desperate to know how the events of the prequel fit into Breaking Bad, including whether Walter White will make an appearance. While Bryan Cranston has said that he’d reprise his role “in a second," there’s been no confirmation either way.

Season 5 of Better Call Saul takes place in 2004, four years before the beginning of Breaking Bad. Since Walter White would still be working as a high school chemistry teacher at this time, it’s unlikely that he would come into contact with any of the Better Call Saul characters, except in passing — and he certainly couldn’t come into contact with Jimmy, Gus, or Mike (Jonathan Banks), because he’d recognize them in Breaking Bad. Although a cameo by Cranston is chronologically and narratively improbable, it could happen if Gilligan ends the series with Walter White walking into Saul Goodman’s office in 2008.

How Does Gus Finish His Meth Superlab?

When Walter White starts working for Gus Fring in Season 2 of Breaking Bad, he’s already running a giant underground meth lab disguised as an industrial laundromat. Throughout Better Call Saul, we get to see how Gus’s lab comes to fruition, under extremely unlikely odds.

As of Season 5, work on the superlab has halted, since Lalo has grown suspicious of Gus’s shady construction project. Does the fact that Gus eventually completes the superlab mean that Lalo is out of the picture? Fans are excited to see how the final season will fill in the blanks, making this iconic Breaking Bad setting a reality.

What Happens to Nacho Varga?

Like Kim, Nacho Varga is a beloved Better Call Saul character that makes no appearance in Breaking Bad, leaving fans worried about his fate. As of the end of Season 5 he is firmly in Lalo’s crosshairs, after a botched assassination leaves many of his family members dead.

Although the odds seem stacked against Nacho, his quick wit has gotten him out of dire straits before, and he may somehow escape. Yet it’s not only Nacho whose life is in serious trouble, but also his father, and many fans fear that Papa Varga is not long for this world.

