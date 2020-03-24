The Hunt for Liam Hemsworth Is On in Official Trailer for Quibi’s ‘Most Dangerous Game’

Quibi couldn’t be arriving at a better time. People all over the world are currently quarantined and looking for anything and everything to watch over their phones, devices, or apps. That’s exactly the sort of world (minus, ya know, the virus itself) that Quibi is hoping for. The new streaming service is gearing up to deliver more than 50 new bite-size series with episodes that come in at around 10 minutes long. And one such title, which just debuted its official trailer today, is Most Dangerous Game.

Liam Hemsworth stars as Dodge Maynard, a man who, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, accepts an offer from a mysterious benefactor (Christoph Waltz) to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter… but the prey. This dystopian action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family.

Also starring Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Jimmy Akinbola, and Natasha Bordizzo, this latest quick-bite version of Most Dangerous Game comes from writer Nick Santora and was directed by Phil Abraham, both of whom are executive producers on the project. The game begins with the rest of Quibi’s slate on launch day, April 6th.

Check out the trailer for Quibi’s Most Dangerous Game here:

Dodge accepts the offer of a hunt to get out of debt. Turns out, he’s not the hunter. He’s the prey. Most Dangerous Game with Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz. Coming to Quibi on April 6.

And here’s the previously released teaser if you want another quick bite: