A cornerstone of childhood entertainment, Nickelodeon is the go-to channel for all things happy and fun. But what if things were much darker behind the scenes? Investigation Discovery’s upcoming docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, peels back the cheerful veneer of children’s television to uncover the unsettling truths plaguing the kids' channel. In this gripping series, audiences are taken to the underbelly of the kids’ entertainment industry, where the bright lights of Nickelodeon’s iconic shows cast shadows of exploitation, abuse, and manipulation.

Led by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, the docuseries puts a central figure into the spotlight: the infamous Dan Schneider. Once highly praised for creating some of Nickelodeon’s most successful shows, Schneider’s credibility comes into question upon allegations against him, ranging from accusations of hostile work behavior to inappropriate conduct with child actors. Pulling no punches, the show offers a sobering account of the systemic failures that allowed these behaviors to go unchecked for far too long.

Here’s everything we know so far about Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Image via Investigation Discovery

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV officially premieres on Investigation Discovery across two nights, from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT on March 17-18.

Audiences can also catch the docuseries on Max starting March 17. Those who don’t have a Max subscription yet have the option to choose a monthly or annual plan. Monthly plans kick off at $9.99, offering access to the service with ads. Opting for an ad-free experience on up to two devices bumps the price to $15.99 per month. And for those seeking the ultimate ad-free indulgence across four devices, the plan is available at $19.99 a month.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’

The trailer for Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV wastes no time delving into the nitty-gritty, shedding light on the less glamorous and more dangerous aspects of working behind the scenes at Nickelodeon. For those who grew up in the ‘90s, Nickelodeon was more than just a TV channel - it was a cornerstone of childhood memories. With beloved shows like All That and The Amanda, Nickelodeon not only entertained but also shaped our upbringing, bringing together both education and entertainment rights to our living rooms.

At the helm of Nickelodeon’s success stood none other than Schneider, hailed as “Nickelodeon’s Golden Boy.” With smash hits like iCarly and Victorious under his belt, Schneider carved out a legacy as a mastermind behind the network’s most beloved shows. Pioneering the genre of sketch comedy by kids, for kids, he not only entertained but also catapulted the careers of teen sensations like Drake Bell and Miranda Cosgrove. For nearly two decades, Schneider’s influence shaped the landscape of kids’ entertainment. However, as time went on, his leadership and questionable decisions shed light on a darker side of Nickelodeon.

For many of Schneider’s adult colleagues, working with him felt more like navigating an abusive relationship. Accusations of gender discrimination, a hostile work environment, and harassment cast a shadow over his shiny tenure. The presence of children on set only amplifies the gravity of the situation, as these young actors are particularly vulnerable to the toxic dynamics festering within Nickelodeon. As each interviewee bravely steps forward to share their experiences, Quiet on Set dismantles the facade that once concealed the atrocities lurking behind an innocent-looking kids’ channel.

Who Will Appear in ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’?

Image via Investigation Discovery

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV reunites former All That cast members Giovonnie Samuels, Kyle Sullivan, Bryan Hearne, and Katrina Johnson, as well as director Virgil Fabian. Writers Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton, known for their work on The Amanda Show, join the docuseries as they reveal the dark inner workings of the kid's channel.

The docuseries also includes insights from additional cast and crew members from iCarly, Sam & Cat, and Victorious. Marc Summers from the iconic game show Double Dare is set to appear as well. Additionally, Alexa Nikolas will share her personal experiences from her time working on Zoey 101. Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell from Drake & Josh will publicly share, for the first time, his account of the abuse he endured at the hands of Brian Peck.

What Is ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ About?

Image via Investigation Discovery

Check out the official Investigation Discovery synopsis for Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV:

“Quiet on Set pulls back the curtain on an empire, built by creator Dan Schneider, that had an undeniable grip on popular culture. Series such as All That and The Amanda Show, among others, were obsessively consumed by children across the country and defined comedy for a generation. But behind the upbeat onscreen presence on these shows with questionable jokes and over-the-top sketches, QUIET ON SET reveals an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.”

Combining interviews, archival footage, and social media commentary, the docuseries meticulously chronicles the pattern of abusive and manipulative behavior that plagued working conditions in Nickelodeon. The show also exposes the presence of child predators on set, revealing the harrowing side of television production.

Regarding the docuseries, a spokesperson for Schneider reached out to Variety with the following statement:

“Dan cared about the kids on his shows even when sometimes their own families unfortunately did not. He understood what they were going through and he was their biggest champion. The fact is many of the kids on these shows are put in the untenable position of becoming the breadwinner for their family and the pressure that comes along with that. Add on top of that the difficulties of growing up and having to do so under the spotlight while working a demanding job, all as a child. That is why there are many levels of standards, executives, lawyers, teachers and parents everywhere, all the time, on every set, every day. However, it is still a hard place to be a kid and nobody knew that better than Dan.”

Who Are the Creators of ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’?

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz helm the project as directors of the series, which is produced by Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television - Nonfiction in association with Business Insider.

An Emmy Award-winning executive producer and director, Robertson founded Maxine in 2022, a film and television production company dedicated to crafting journalist and filmmaker-driven nonfiction content. Before establishing Maxine, Robertson served as the showrunner of The New York Times Presents. Robertson is also responsible for projects such as Framing Britney Spears and Controlling Britney Spears.