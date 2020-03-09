Watch: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Featurette Introduces Cillian Murphy’s Mysterious Newcomer

A Quiet Place came out of nowhere in 2018 to deliver one of the most tense, well-crafted, and original horror story in years. Now, later this month, the highly anticipated sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, will take to the big screen to see if it can one-up the first film or, at the very least, continue the franchise’s crowd-pleasing performance. Early reactions indicate that director John Krasinski‘s sequel is just as “nerve-racking, anxiety-inducing, and theater-partner-shushing” as the original. But while Krasinski returns to the director’s chair for this one, the sequel features a newcomer to the screen in Cillian Murphy‘s mysterious loner, a character who is explored in a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

Also starring returning players Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, with Djimon Hounsou, Lauren-Ashley Cristiano, and Zachary Golinger, A Quiet Place Part II opens on March 20th.

Get to know Murphy’s newcomer in the behind-the-scenes featurette below: