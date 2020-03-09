Watch: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Featurette Introduces Cillian Murphy’s Mysterious Newcomer

A Quiet Place came out of nowhere in 2018 to deliver one of the most tense, well-crafted, and original horror story in years. Now, later this month, the highly anticipated sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, will take to the big screen to see if it can one-up the first film or, at the very least, continue the franchise’s crowd-pleasing performance. Early reactions indicate that director John Krasinski‘s sequel is just as “nerve-racking, anxiety-inducing, and theater-partner-shushing” as the original. But while Krasinski returns to the director’s chair for this one, the sequel features a newcomer to the screen in Cillian Murphy‘s mysterious loner, a character who is explored in a new behind-the-scenes featurette.
Also starring returning players Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, with Djimon Hounsou, Lauren-Ashley Cristiano, and Zachary Golinger, A Quiet Place Part II opens on March 20th.
Get to know Murphy’s newcomer in the behind-the-scenes featurette below:
Delve into the mystery behind Cillian Murphy’s character with this behind-the-scenes look at #AQuietPlace Part II. Tickets now available for the A Quiet Place Double Feature on March 18. See A Quiet Place Part II in theatres everywhere March 20.
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.