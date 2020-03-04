‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Officially Rated PG-13 for “Bloody/Disturbing Images”

The first A Quiet Place was rated PG-13 and went on to gross $340 million worldwide with $188 million of that coming domestically off a budget of just $17 million. That’s a formula that Paramount would like to repeat with the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, so it should come as no surprise that the MPA has rated the film PG-13 for “terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images.”

I’m a big advocate for PG-13 horror since I think it’s good to have a genre gateway for viewers who may not be ready for hard-R horror but want to start exploring. Also, scary movies shouldn’t just be the province of adults. Teenagers like getting scared too, and the first A Quiet Place did that incredibly well. The question now is how will the scares in the second movie compare to the first? I’m excited to see how director John Krasinski plans to open up this world from the intimate family drama of the first movie without losing those personal stakes. I’m also very much hoping that when I see the film, there won’t be some idiot who feels like the movie where silence is very much of the atmosphere is now his or her opportunity to be a loud obnoxious a-hole (guess how my screening of the first A Quiet Place went).

A Quiet Place Part II opens March 20th and stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou, and Cillian Murphy.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II: